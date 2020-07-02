Two men are dead after trying to save another at Red Rocks Park on Tuesday, June 23.
Todd Anderson, 51, and David King, 33, died after jumping into Shelburne Bay to rescue a child from drowning. King was recovered from the water by the United States Coast Guard on June 23, given CPR and transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center, where he died.
Anderson’s body was found by the Vermont State Police SCUBA team at about 3:30 p.m. on June 26.
The incident began after a boat carrying six people left the Burlington Harbor for Shelburne Bay. Once in the bay two kids hopped off the boat to swim, police said. But as winds picked up the waves increased, and one of the children began to struggle.
A woman, whose name was not released, and Anderson jumped into the water to help the child, police said. Anderson handed them a life jacket. As the woman and Anderson worked to rescue the child, the boat, which Anderson had been operating, began to drift away. Anderson swam back to the boat but slipped below the water’s surface.
King then jumped off the boat to help Anderson. He too began to struggle in the water, where he stayed until the Coast Guard arrived.
