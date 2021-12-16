A driver whose car crashed into and severely injured a South Burlington High School teen last October is not at fault, according to the police report. South Burlington police found that the 14-year-old rode a bicycle into Dorset Street against a green light, without a helmet, and that the car did not appear to be speeding.
But a discussion of outstanding factors, like visibility and street infrastructure, sparked the question: How does the city prevent accidents like this in the future?
For Monica Ostby, the street was too dark for cars to see pedestrians and is likely one of the reasons bicyclist Joel Strout was hit.
“It was too damn dark,” Ostby, who also serves on the planning commission, said at a city bicycle and pedestrian committee meeting Dec. 8. “I believe if it wasn’t so dark, and if the lights were actually on the sidewalk, the driver would have had ample time to maybe make a protected move. I don’t fault the driver. It’s an infrastructure problem.”
Police chief Shawn Burke admitted light could have been a factor. The police report notes “darkness” as a roadway condition but it also notes that streetlights stand at the intersection and crosswalks.
Piecing together what happened on Oct. 28, police found that Strout was hanging out with friends at a residence on Dorset Street near the firehouse. When he split from friends to head home, police and witnesses posited that he might have been distracted zipping up a fanny pack as he rode his bicycle into the street. The driver, Christian Conklin, a student at Norwich University, was not intoxicated nor using his phone while driving, and he said he did not see the bicyclist until they collided.
Strout’s friends alerted his mother and a firefighter, Will Boyea, who was on duty at the time. Boyea, also a paramedic, ran back with the boys to Strout, taking over care from two nurses who had stopped to help. A crowd of about 20 people soon grew close to 50.
While police initially reported that Strout was not expected to survive, he held on, according to posts on social media by Alicia Michelle, the teen’s mother.
“Right now, it is hour by hour, minute by minute and day by day as his medical team do what they can to keep him stable and give him time to heal,” she wrote soon after the accident.
A gofundme page has been set up to help the family at bit.ly/3k9j8M4 and the donation ask, $45,000, was exceeded by over $9,000.
“Joel is now off all sedatives. He is moving his arms a lot this morning and even his legs!” Michelle wrote in an update Dec. 6, detailing Strout’s miraculous recovery. “Please continue to pray for him and that his brain surgery goes smoothly. Thank you all for the support, prayers and love you all make me feel stronger.”
In 2021 so far, nine bicycle- or pedestrian-related car crashes have occurred throughout South Burlington, with no fatalities. In 2020, eight similar crashes occurred with one single-vehicle fatal crash last December.
While the driver’s behavior was not a factor in October’s tragic crash, Burke noted that driver behavior hasn’t improved much since speed enforcement began in the 1960s.
“There is no apparent connection between the number of cars the police are stopping and the number of crashes that occur,” he said.
Updating infrastructure and creative engineering could be how city safety is improved, he suggested.
“This city when it was laid out, we built a lot of north-south, east-west thoroughfares that are really conducive to moving cars, four-lane highways, a lot of room,” Burke said.
Ostby noted she will be looking into streetlights as one facet in her work on the planning commission, as they turn attention to planned unit developments and resounding effects on the transit overlay district.
“I’ve noticed that the streetlights we have are on the roads and not on the sidewalk so there’s no view for cars to see anything off the road. I think that’s extremely unsafe,” Ostby said.
