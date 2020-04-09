Not all heroes wear capes.
Some can be found stocking shelves and ringing up customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. While many businesses’ lights have been turned off, those of supermarkets shine like beacons, ready to supply shoppers for the long weeks of isolation ahead.
And those markets are taking added precautions to ensure the safety of both customers and employees.
Trader Joe’s is switching things up to keep both customers and employees safe. It’s hard to find a quiet time at the Williston Road store.
Early in the morning, on weeknights and at odd hours during the weekend – the small store’s aisles always appear full of shoppers.
After COVID-19 began to spread across the state, the store changed its operations. The number of shoppers have been limited inside at one time.
“Our stores are doing an incredible job in supporting each other and their communities. As always, their focus is on providing a safe, clean and comfortable shopping experience,” Trader Joe’s spokesperson Kenya Friend-Daniel said in an email.
“Like many area stores, Trader Joe’s has opened up a designated shopping time for elderly and vulnerable individuals to shop before the masses during its first open hour. The store is closing early, at 7 p.m.
Employees have been encouraged to stay home if they feel unwell. To help them make “community minded” decisions the company is offering up to seven days of additional paid sick leave.
For those who test positive for COVID-19 the company will provide 14 days of paid sick leave, Friend-Daniel said.
“We will work with Crew Members who need additional time as needed,” she added. “We are emphasizing to crew members the importance of staying (or going) home if they are sick or feeling unwell.”
The store is being cleaned with increased frequency and food and beverage samples have been suspended. If the store is notified of a potential coronavirus exposure, it will be closed for deep cleaning and at-risk employees will be instructed on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention self-monitoring protocol.
Reusable bags, common among shoppers, will have to be packed by their owner. Friend-Daniel said cashiers will pack customers’ goods in paper bags to mitigate cashiers’ risk of exposure.
“We’ll even give them tips on how to build the perfect bag of groceries,” Friend-Daniel said.
Vermont lawmakers are waiting to see whether they will amend the statewide ban on plastic bags effective July 1. A decision will have to be made by the end of May, said Sen. Tim Ashe, D/P -Burlington.
“[Our stores’] focus is on providing a safe, clean and comfortable shopping experience, and they’re constantly assessing the needs of customers, to determine the best way to do that,” Friend-Daniel said. “As the situation continues to evolve, so will our approach.”