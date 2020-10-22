South Burlington High School hosted a Black Lives Matter event on its turf. Many community members of color spoke out about racial injustices and how Vermont is not as immune as some would like to pretend.
The guest speakers highlighted the flaws in the education system and in day to day life for Vermonters of color. They spoke about the fear, distrust and hate that they are objected to because of their skin color. The speeches were powerful and hopefully eye-opening.
Later on, UVM Athletes of Color spoke to the crowd about the struggles of being someone of color in Vermont, and how different their experience on an athletic team has been from their white counterparts. Even being at the top of the playing field has not deterred name calling, harassment, and blatant disrespect for students of color.
Even with the anger and frustration, the speakers throughout remained positive about the future and the change to come. South Burlington athletic director Mike Jabour left the audience with a powerful quote: “Together we have the power to make change.” He reminded everyone that this is not over and their voice can make a difference. Now is not the time to give up but instead stand up for what is right and be a voice against what is wrong, he said.
Ally Cady is a South Burlington High School student and correspondent for The Other Paper.
