Reporter Madeline Clark of The Other Paper was acknowledged twice for her achievements in journalism at the New England Newspaper and Press Association’s 2020 New England Better Newspaper Competition Award Winners – Journalism.
Clark placed second in the General News Story category for her piece “To SoBu or not to SoBu,” of which the judges said: “Serious but not overly heavy look at what comes off as a legitimate controversy in the community. Lots of voices represented in a balanced way. Well backgrounded.”
In the Government Reporting category, Clark place third with “Vermont’s childcare crisis.” The judges said, “Combining an individual case study with close examination of state legislation, Madeline Clark of The Other Paper writes well not only about Vermont’s child care crisis, but also about the various proposals for laws to do something about it.”
Nearly 3,000 entries from around New England were submitted, in categories based on circulation size. Clark and others were honored at the association’s 2020 conference on Feb. 8 in Boston.