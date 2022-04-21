The good fight

Vermont Rep. Peter Welch hosted a press conference April 18 at the Howard Center Chittenden Clinic in South Burlington to highlight more than $1.15 million in congressionally-directed funding, which will help create an innovative approach to treat opiate abuse by increasing access to medication-assisted treatment in the state.
“What we have been able to secure is this grant that’s going to facilitate Vermont Cares and the Howard Center doing the work for many of our citizens ... I’m very happy to play this small role in getting this $1.15 million,” Welch said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.