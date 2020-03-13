The Edge gym on Eastwood Drive in South Burlington has temporarily closed its doors to double-down on disinfection efforts following concerns about COVID-19 exposure.
An individual who tested positive for COVID-19 used the gym back on March 2, according to an email sent to gym users and posted on The Edge’s Facebook page. The Vermont Department of Health has contacted anyone who might have had “direct and prolonged contact” with the person, the email said.
Anyone – either gym member or employee – who has not been contacted by the Department of Health is considered “low risk” for contracting the virus, The Edge wrote.
The Eastwood Drive location was closed at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, to enable an “extensive deep cleaning,” with a hospital-grade solution, of all surfaces that may have been touched, the email says.
The gym is set to re-open on Saturday, March 14, according to the email.
The Other Paper called the gym on Thursday evening for comment. The employee who answered the phone declined comment and said there were no other staff members offering comment at that time.