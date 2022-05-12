Starting Monday, May 16, local veterans will be able to access Veterans Affairs telehealth at the South Burlington Public Library, 180 Market St.
Through a partnership with the White River Junction VA health care system, the library offers a private, comfortable space designated for veteran use. The space is fully equipped with an iPad that allows easy access to VA Video Connect, the application used for virtual health care appointments. The new space includes medical equipment that may be required for some visits and offers enhanced privacy features.
Andre Wing, program manager with the Veteran’s Outreach Program, will be at the library on Tuesday, May 17, at 6 p.m. Wing served for 25 years in the U.S. Army, Vermont Army and Air National Guard. His presentation will describe the valuable resources available to vets and their loved ones through the outreach program, which is available to members of all branches of service of all eras.
VA Video Connect allows veterans and their caregivers to meet with VA health care providers quickly and easily through live video on any computer, tablet or mobile device with an internet connection. Video encryption provides security and privacy. Virtual care offers convenience by eliminating the need for driving to appointments.
Volunteers from Vermont Veterans Outreach Program are available to meet veterans at the library and help them to sign into their appointment with advanced notice. All volunteers assisting with this program are fellow veterans.
“Partnerships with organizations like the South Burlington Public Library across Vermont and New Hampshire are an important component in offering care to veterans closer to where they live,” Dr. Daniel O’Rourke, chief of staff at White River Junction facility, said.
Veterans currently receiving VA health care can get more information about VA telehealth and use of the room by contacting the VA Telehealth Office at (802) 295-9363, ext. 6556, or by asking their VA provider.
The library is Americans with Disabilities Act accessible.
