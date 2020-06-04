They say that one person’s trash is another’s treasure. But sometimes, one person’s trash can be another’s Personal Protective Equipment.
Such is the case in South Burlington, where design and technology teachers Stephen Barner and Kevin Murakami are using unused transparency sheets to create face shields for workers at assisted living facilities.
The project began when Mark Drapa, an engineer at Global Foundries, and a team from Essex High School developed a design to make laser-cut face shields.
Soon Pete Symula, a teacher at Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans, got on board and reached out to other Vermont design and technology teachers for help.
While original designs didn’t pan out for the South Burlington team, the teachers soon crafted their own iteration, making use of the school district’s 3D printers and a heap of unused transparency sheets.
For less than 75 cents each, Barner and Murakami have been able to produce 3D-printed head bands and attach transparency sheets to create face shields.
As of last week, the duo had donated over 300 shields to nurses and staff at area assisted living facilities.
“So far the feedback’s been good,” Barner said. He has been delivering the shields by bicycle and received thanks – from a distance.
Barner and Murakami plan to gauge what the ongoing need for face shields will be. Barner believes that as commercial PPE becomes more available, the demand for the South Burlington-made shields may decline.
“This is still homemade stuff so if you had a choice between this and commercial-grade equipment you’re probably going to choose commercial-grade,” he said.
But Barner believes there may be demand from the school district, once in-person instruction resumes. The shields present a cheaper alternative to commercial materials and would offer some protection for students, teachers and staff.
“None of this is foolproof but it’s better than nothing,” Barner said.
With school buildings currently closed for remote learning, the face shield project is one that Barner and Murakami haven’t been able to conduct with students. But the teachers are sharing lessons from the project with their pupils. The project is a good example of how to approach the design process, Barner said.
“It isn’t really so much the tools you use, and the materials and how you do it, that changes all the time. What doesn’t change is how does an engineer approach a design process,” he said. “It’s been a great way to model for them what I’ve been asking them to do on their own projects.”