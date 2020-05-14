The team from Chamberlin School’s Positive Behavior Intervention Support System held a car parade along the school’s bus route on May 6. Students and family members cheered along the way.
Chamberlin Principal Holly Rouelle said the parade was “to recognize all of the positives happening for remote learning” during Teacher Appreciation Week
Rouelle said, “It was amazing to see the outpouring of love and support from staff and families. One student even brought his keyboard and played the Chamberlin School song as we went by, when we went back by his house, he played ‘We Shall Overcome!’ It was truly a heartfelt time for all of us.”