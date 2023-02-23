The University of Vermont Medical Center has asked the state for approval to build a new surgery facility at its current Tilley Drive complex in South Burlington.
The new, $130 million facility would increase the hospital network’s surgical capacity, allowing them to shift surgeries from its Fanny Allen operating rooms and to “help meet the need for surgical services for an aging and growing population in the hospital’s service area,” the network said in a press release.
By 2030, the total population in the hospital’s service area — Vermont and northern New York — will grow by 4 to 8 percent, and the 65-year-old-plus population will grow by 30 to 60 percent, according to the release.
“We already see that our patients face access challenges, and a growing and aging population only exacerbates those challenges,” said Stephen Leffler, the president and chief executive officer of the UVM Medical Center. “We will need more capacity to meet the health care needs of the people we serve.”
Tilley Drive is already host to the network’s orthopedics and rehabilitation center and its cardiology center. The hospital requested permission from the Green Mountain Care Board in July 2021 to begin planning a surgery center and, in August 2022, submitted a site plan application for a facility to the South Burlington Development Review Board.
Earlier this month, they submitted a certificate of need to the Green Mountain Care Board for the Tilley Drive facility.
The new surgery center would include eight operating rooms, 12 prep rooms, 36 recovery spaces and eight extended-stay recovery rooms and would have the capacity to perform roughly 8,000 outpatient surgeries annually, “directly addressing growing local and regional demand for these services.”
“Demand for outpatient care — in particular — is growing,” the press release reads. “Outpatient services mean less time spent at the hospital and allow patients to more quickly return to their lives and convalesce at home.”
It would relieve pressure from the Fanny Allen operating center, which officials said cannot be expanded and is at capacity, and would be key to address challenges of patient access. Current surgical capacity is expected to fall short of demand by 2030.
“UVM Medical Center is a cornerstone of our region’s health ecosystem and must invest in new, modern facilities to meet the needs of patients now and in the future,” said Sunny Eappen, president and chief executive officer of the health network. “Proceeding with this project makes financial sense, both in the face of our most immediate financial challenges and our ability to provide the highest quality care for our population for the long term. This project will directly benefit patients throughout Vermont and northern New York.”
The new facility, network officials said, will need more than 160 employees to sustain daily operations, and will need to begin active recruitment and workforce development for “at least 18 months” before the facility sees its first patient.
The health network has had difficulty through the pandemic keeping full-time staff and has relied primarily on temporary workers to fill in the gap.
To address this, the health network last year announced plans to build employee housing projects in South Burlington’s City Center.
Officials broke ground on what will be a 120-unit apartment building, made available to network employees first, on Market Street back in December.
That project is the second the medical center has undertaken this year with Shelburne-based developer Snyder-Braverman to address a shortage of full-time employees. The health network in March announced a partnership with the developer to build a $2.8 million, 61-unit apartment building, also on Market Street in South Burlington.
The first building is expected to be open for occupancy in March 2023, and the second in early 2024.
