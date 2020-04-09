Student representatives addressed the South Burlington School Board during its April 1 meeting to share their views on potential budget cuts and how they might impact student learning and engagement at the school.
At that meeting, Superintendent David Young laid out proposed cuts to the district’s budget, which was sent back to the drawing board after being defeated by voters in March.
Some community members weren’t pleased to learn that students had been sent information on proposed cuts prior to the meeting.
Students’ views
South Burlington High School student Cole Patno, a senior and student representative to the school board, is working to adjust to the new normal.
“It’s still fairly new for all of us, and we’re all still trying to figure it out,” he said.
On top of that, students are also worried about what proposed budget reductions will mean for athletic and co-curricular programming next year.
“Teachers, coaches, club advisors and Mr. Burke have all been circulating the list of possible cuts to next year’s academic and co-curricular options,” Patno said during the school board’s April 1 meeting. “While we’ve heard the need to trim down the budget, we also have seen a huge amount of support for keeping as much of the activities, sports, courses and staff as possible. We would like to reinforce that.”
For Patno, co-curriculars have been an important part of the educational experience.
“Thinking about what my life would have been like without them, I tried to count them up, and I didn’t have enough fingers on my two hands to count up all the activities that I’ve done,” Patno said. “I wouldn’t have any of these experiences or any friends that I have. I personally think that all of the things South Burlington offers really helped me to have a robust college application.”
Fellow student representative Delaney Rosner said South Burlington High School’s offerings were part of what attracted her to enroll. Rosner comes to South Burlington from Georgia.
“Seriously considering getting rid of a lot of those clubs and sports and some of the AP classes is really detrimental,” she said during the board’s April 1 meeting. “I think it will really deter more Island and Georgia kids from coming to our school.”
Community reactions
Deb Dennison said she typically stays neutral. But when her son, a junior at the high school showed her an email about potential cuts, she chimed in because she felt it was wrong.
“I just thought that’s really sad and it’s not fair to guilt the kids,” Dennison said. “They didn’t have to guilt the kids into saying, ‘Okay, we’re going to cut your programs because your parents aren’t going to vote on our budget.’”
Dennison also felt it was important for the board to consider circumstances around COVID-19.
“All of a sudden the economic picture for everybody has changed,” she said, and the board could acknowledge it might be time to tighten the reins.
“I know something was brought to the board, different things that perhaps they could look at in terms of cost trimming. It just keeps coming back to, ‘Well we’re going to layoff teachers and cut activities,’” Dennison said. “In a tough economy the leader needs to look deeper than that and think outside the box and see, perhaps, where there are other areas that could be trimmed.”
Dennison would prefer to see cuts made to areas outside of athletic and co-curricular programming.
Abby Crocker has two children in the school district, one at Rick Marcotte Central School and the other at Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School.
Crocker thought it was “absolutely appropriate” for district coaches and activity directors to share information on potential program cuts prior to the board’s April 1 meeting.
“The administration was asked to come up with a list of things that would be cut, and these were the things that were on the list,” Crocker said. “Understanding what was on the list was essential for people to know so that they can come and say, ‘Please don’t cut these things.’”
Had staff not informed students, Crocker believes that people might have felt blindsided by the proposals.
“One of the things that I think I find frustrating about the community conversation is, you have some community members who are sitting around in their living room thinking, ‘Oh, why don’t I cut X, Y or Z? That’s what they should make the cuts with,’” she said. “But those conversations are not grounded in the reality of educational finance.”
The district’s Budget Advisory Committee is an educational partnership where residents can engage with the budget process, she said.
“That’s where you’re part of the solution and not ... a Monday morning quarterback, saying, ‘Oh, you should have done it this way,’” Crocker said.
Her hope for the community is that people will understand how the schools operate and are funded. The list of potential cuts is based in truth, Crocker said. It’s important for residents to know about proposed reductions and the impact they could have on programming and jobs, she added.
“We need people to assume best intentions, because, really, that’s what we have,” Crocker said. “We have people working so hard, you for peoples’ benefit, not for some weird ulterior motive … Our school administrators are doing everything they can to do what’s best for our kids.”
Administration’s view
South Burlington High School Principal Patrick Burke says the information sent to students before Wednesday’s meeting was meant to keep them informed.
Burke said he was asked to cut $100,000 from his co-curricular budget prior to the meeting.
“I’m accountable to the students,” Burke said. “If those things get cut … I have to look those kids in the eye and say, ‘Yes, I put your passion, your favorite activity, what keeps you going, on a list because I was told to cut $100,000.’”
Burke said he did not personally disseminate information to the student body but allowed the coaches and activity to do so if they requested. He held one-on-one meetings with faculty whose positions were among the proposed cuts and an overall staff meeting before the board’s meeting.
“I have a responsibility to make sure that people know what’s going on,” Burke said. “To not do so would be a disservice.”
In March, Burke shared via Twitter information about proposed budget cuts.
On March 17, he posted:
“Annnnnnd I just found out that if we level fund our budget I’m cutting all athletics, activities and we lose 30 teachers in SB.”
Community members replied on the social networking site, some saying the information was inaccurate or a lie. In a conversation with The Other Paper Burke said the information was accurate and had been provided to him by the district’s Director of Operations and Finance.
“I don’t think the conversation that came out of that was reflective of the tone that we should be having in the city about this issue,” Burke said. “I guess it’s one of those like, intent versus effect kind of things I’m not afraid to say that I wish that that didn’t happen.”
But, he added, the statement he made was accurate.
Informing vs. influencing
Burke said he communicates information and does not try to influence how residents vote.
Dennison said she feels “scare tactics” have sometimes been used by the district but could understand the effort to be transparent.
“Their take on it, that they’re trying to be transparent, I would support that as well,” she said. “I think transparency is really, really important right now.”