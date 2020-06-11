Last week, South Burlington High School’s Student Justice Union, SJU for short, provided forums for students to discuss and reflect on the recent protests. These began after the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
Two forums were held, on Thursday, June 4 and Friday, June 5, via Zoom.
The duo of discussions was created to ensure smaller group sizes. Both meetings were attended by Student Justice Union members and hosted by supporting staff.
Andy Samara, who is involved with the Student Justice Union and teaches psychology and the school’s Race and American Society, course led one group.
Emily Gilmore, World History teacher at the school and Rowland Fellow, led the other.
Reflecting on her forum, Gilmore said, “In response to the news coverage of the deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and many more people of color, as well as recent protests, the Student Justice Union created space for students and teachers to process everything happening around them. I felt honored to be included in the conversations. Over two sessions, both the students and I were able to share a space to heal and to process.”
In their respective meetings, Samara was joined by Student Justice Union co-president Rayna Brosseau and communications director Holly Margulius in meeting leadership and discussion for other attendees. Gilmore and union vice president Grace Senecal-Albrecht led the other.
Samara’s group covered many topics, a few of which included catalyzing impact of the protest, hope, violence and ethics, the future of the movement, and the necessity for empathy wherever possible.
The end of the meeting solidified an open invitation for ongoing discussion and reflection.
“We are just trying to support the individuals and everyone is deciding whether they feel safe going to protests,” co-president Rachel Ambaye said.
Both Ambaye and secretary Javen Sears, attending the Affinity Group for another discussion, also on Thursday, the 4th.
The Affinity Group, Ambaye explained, “is a group of black students at SBHS and we meet occasionally and just talk about our feelings, things happening around the school, the community, the world, and how those things affect us as people of color.”