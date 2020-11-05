Voter promises not to mail ballot
8:50 a.m. — A brisk wind and light snowfall met Rebecca Wicke at the Orchard School in South Burlington. She was accompanied to her voting place by her young son.
“This is such an important election and I wanted to make sure I was here physically to make sure my vote went into the scanner. Not that I didn’t trust it, I just, it’s the first year and it’s such an important election that I feel comfortable doing it here,” Wicke said.
Wicke does wish that she knew to bring the ballot mailed to her to her polling place. Wicke was asked to sign a document promising not to send in the one at home.
Kanye West gets a vote in Vermont
9:30 a.m. — In South Burlington, Scott Stafford just voted at Orchard School. When asked about why he came to vote in-person, Stafford said that his wife advised him to and that he “always listens to her.”
“There wasn’t really any local issues on the ballot,” he said. Regarding the national election Stafford said, “I voted for Kanye West,”
Stafford is 60 years old and works as a self-described ‘IT guy’.
Campaigning in the cold
9:50 a.m. — South Burlington State Representative Martin LaLonde is running for re-election unopposed, yet he’s spending his morning waving and saying hello to everyone who enters the voting booth. Lalonde already voted by mail, dropping off his ballot about a month ago.
“So my hopes have been on a national level that we can set a new direction and get rid of the current administration. My fear is that, that won’t happen,” LaLonde said. “I predict that Trump will lose by millions of votes. As far as the electoral college, I’m still fearful and especially because of voter suppression in certain states.”
“I’m most concerned about voting, the right to vote and having a clear right to vote. Not a concern here in Vermont I think that Secretary of State Condos has done an excellent job encouraging voters,” LaLonde said.
LaLonde is hopeful for the future of Vermont and the country, he said.
Future Voter joins mom at Orchard School
11:13 a.m. — As the snow started to melt outside of Orchard School in South Burlington, the line to vote remained almost non-existent.
Sarah Daring was one of the few who showed up to vote in-person.
“I think it’s the tradition of it all, just wanting to feel present. With things going on in the media about ballots possibly not making it, I just wanted to make sure my vote was secure,” she said.
Daring was accompanied by a smiling young girl proudly wearing a “future voter” sticker. Daring herself donning an “I Voted” sticker.
National division worries South Burlington voter
11:04 a.m. — Melting snow and harsh winds met voters at Orchard School in South Burlington this late Tuesday morning.
Chris Aiello, 24, a computer repair specialist waited until Election Day to cast his ballot.
“It feels more significant to me to vote in-person and it also gives me more time to think about my choices,” he said.
Aiello is worried for how election results may impact the country as a whole. “I hope for a more stable and predictable future. As far as fears, I just fear that the country might go in a worse overall direction and we will become more and more divided,” he said.
Aiello patiently waited outside in the cold for a handful of minutes, waiting for his voting partner to finish up.
