Christine Nold, a teacher at Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School and co-leader of “Students Organizing Against Racism,” was upset by a hate crime carried out on June 10.
But she wasn’t surprised.
A Black Lives Matter poster and smaller lawn signs made for a peaceful gathering the day before were vandalized.
“It happened faster than I thought it might happen,” Nold said.
On June 9, Nold and other faculty members debated leaving the poster and lawn signs out overnight, knowing the risk that someone could tamper with them. But their desire to have the students’ message continue even after the gathering ended compelled the teachers to leave them in place.
“Getting a call the very next morning and learning that something had already happened was surprising, and was disheartening,” Nold said. It was the second hate crime on school property in less than four years.
In 2017, a person scrawled the name of a high school student across the turf with a racial slur.
“What it says is that we are not exceptional,” Nold said. “I think that there is a mythos of Vermont exceptionalism and progressivism that exists. It’s really important that folks are willing to be more honest about the fact that racism is endemic here in the same way as it is throughout this entire country.”
Students Organizing Against Racism co-leader and middle school teacher Gary Russell was likewise upset by the vandalism on June 10. He said that incidents like this show there are community members with “a very different view of people of color.”
But out of the incident of hate came hope.
“When racists behave this way, what they expect you to do is run and hide,” Russell said. The Students Organizing Against Racism group decided, instead, to host a “bigger, louder and stronger” gathering. They invited members of the broader school community to join them.
More than 250 people assembled – in shifts – protesting racism on Wednesday night, June 10.
“We actually ran out of signs on Wednesday,” Russell said. “We really appreciated their presence.”
Facing truths
Students Organizing Against Racism was formed about three years ago in response to racist events within the South Burlington School District.
The group meets weekly during the school year, giving students a chance to share their experiences and offering a safe space for kids of color to talk about racial issues, Russell said.
His family and personal experience made him want to get involved with the group.
More than 30 years ago, Russell’s cousin, Steven Russell, was shot in the back four times by a white police officer in New Jersey.
The officer was never held accountable, Russell said.
“With all the things that are going on in the country right now it’s bringing some stuff up for some people and it certainly brought his death up for me,” Russell said. “It was kind of personal for me to want to be actively engaged with our kids because I had a personal story to tell with regard to the dangers of this if you don’t check it.”
Russell said his experience has been mostly positive in South Burlington. But there are colleagues who don’t acknowledge students when they hold signs in the halls calling for racial justice.
Russell and Nold briefed students before the June 9 peaceful gathering, telling them that while people might honk in support, there could be people who have a negative reaction.
In that case, they advised students not to engage. They encouraged students to visualize the place of peace that would exist when all are free.
The third thing Russell prepared students for were people with no reaction.
“If you’re confused about where they’re at, that’s likely the confusion that they are facing as well,” he said.
Those people will either reflect on the message later and support it, or ... come back in the dark of night to destroy the signs, Russell said.
Student perspective
Students Organizing Against Racism member Yorda Gebreselasie, 12, was at the June 9 gathering. She was disturbed to hear the Black Lives Matter poster displayed during the gathering had been defaced overnight.
“It’s hard to be black in America because some people don’t accept you,” she said. “It felt really bad that someone would do such a thing.”
Indeed, it’s hard to see injustices like the killing of black people in instances of racism.
“These police, they’re just biased via racism, they’re just killing us. Could I be next? Could my brother be next?” she said. “We just really need to solve this.”
This year, Yorda joined Students Organizing Against Racism to “make change.”
She has been actively involved in the group’s effort to have the Black Lives Matter flag raised at the middle school and has attended workshops on racism. Her hope is that through education people can come to an understanding.
Though the recent death of George Floyd at the hands of police was a catalyst behind the middle school gathering, that incident is just the tip of the iceberg, Yorda said.
“We’re not just protesting for George Floyd,” Yorda said. “We’re protesting our government from slavery, human rights, all the police brutality and all of the murders in the world that are involved from racism.”
“We want justice, we want peace. It’s not anything more than that,” she continued. “We just want to be safe going on a run, we want to be safe going to a store.”
Ending racism, bridging the gap
There’s no simple answer to solving the complex problem of racism, Russell said. But the first step to closing the gap can be having discussions, he added.
“People have to have a willingness to talk about it. Unfortunately, some white people get defensive when you start discussing white privilege and that just shuts the door to any type of bridge to this kind of gap. I think that’s where it should start,” Russell said.
While Nold and Russell work closely with their students to combat racism, it’s a learning process for everyone, he said.
But Russell is hopeful events like the peaceful gatherings will have a lasting impact.
“There’s numerous quotes from Martin Luther King and Malcom X about the crime of silence when there’s things that are happening,” he said. “We hope, Christie and I, that our kids have learned just the power of their voice and even individually, how speaking up makes a difference.”