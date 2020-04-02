While many Vermont businesses, restaurants and bars are changing plans during the coronavirus pandemic, the great outdoors remains open for business.
Mental health counselors are making themselves available remotely and gyms and yoga studios are turning to the web for classes – all in an effort to get through it together.
Parks are open
With many local businesses closed it may be a good time to get back to nature. While Vermonters have been asked to stay home, the state is still allowing its residents to hit recreation trails – while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
In South Burlington, all parks are open, according to Holly Rees, the Recreation and Parks director. However, the city has canceled programming, events and field reservation until further notice. Park users are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines, maintaining at least six feet of distance between each other.
Park equipment, like playgrounds, were set to be closed on March 31, according to Rees. South Burlington is also urging park users to keep groups small, and limit outings to family.
Although programs and events are on hold, Rees said the recreation and parks website has new content to help people get a taste of the outdoors while at home.
“We’re certainly looking for creative ways to continue to keep people connected to their parks because they are a fantastic resource for both physical and mental health,” she said.
Vermont State Parks are also open. However, off season camping has been suspended due to the Stay Home, Stay Safe order, and park bathrooms are closed.
“Right now, all state parks are free and open for your use and we invite you to visit a Vermont State Park near you to take advantage of the rejuvenating and healing effects of spending time in nature,” according to the Vermont State Parks Facebook page.
State Park users are encouraged to maintain at least six feet between each other. Park users are asked to go out only if they feel healthy and not to carpool with people outside their household. The State Parks website also recommends park users engage in low-risk activities to avoid injury and “taxing an already taxed health care system.”
The State Parks recommend wiping down car surfaces and hands before leaving the parks.
While staying active in the outdoors is currently allowed, the State Parks staff is reminding Vermonters to take caution during mud season.
“Warm sunny days can be tempting to hit our favorite trails, however, hiking in muddy areas is bad news for trails and the surrounding plants,” a message on the State Parks Facebook page said.
The parks recommend avoiding trails that are muddy by planning hikes in hardwood forests at lower elevations. A list of mud-season hikes is available on the Vermont State Parks website.
Yoga from home
With gyms and other recreation spaces closing in response to the spread of COVID-19, local fitness gurus are turning to digital forums to keep their businesses afloat and provide classes remotely.
Heidi Kvasnak, co-owner of Yoga Roots Studio in Shelburne and Williston, has turned to Zoom as a vessel for yoga instruction.
Before Friday, March 13, Kvasnak had never used an online forum for exercise classes. But the spread of COVID-19 prompted her and co-owner Lynn Alpeter to try it.
During the weekend that followed, Kvasnak and Alpeter worked out a plan, including about four yoga classes per day, all offered online.
“We’re figuring out the details with Zoom, it’s been quite a learning curve for us,” Kvasnak said.
One challenge was maintaining the sense of community that comes with taking classes with other students, in person.
“One of our big goals is to make this a place for people to gather, hang out with and share and cry and laugh together,” Kvasnak said of the studio. “We were worried because we have a wide range of ages; not everybody has technology at home, and also, we know a lot of people just right out said, ‘I don’t do online.’”
But the online classes have been successful. Students must mute themselves and turn off their own video while taking the class, but they’re encouraged to turn on the microphones and videos for a moment of “community” at the end of class, Kvasnak said.
“I feel a lot of what we’re going through is because we all had to slow down,” Kvasnak said of the difficulties of social distancing. “It’s ironic that our technology has forced us all to speed up our lives to the point where we weren’t really connecting with our families and friends as much.”
She added it’s interesting to see how the technology that created that speed is now helping people connect with each other.
As for the financial toll, Kvasnak said there are, inevitably, costs the studio relies on students attending yoga classes to cover.
“As long as people keep taking these online classes, I think we’ll be okay,” she said, “It’s hard to know, we’re just sort of taking one week at a time.”
For those who can’t access the internet, Kvasnak said there are other ways to help manage the stress that many are experiencing amid the pandemic.
“A big part of yoga is learning to connect to your breath,” she said. “When you’re anxious and stressed and fearful, your breathing is compromised, and you can’t take a full breath, or you start panting and that just exacerbates your nervous system.”
She recommends people try breathing exercises like “circular breathing” in which the individual inhales for a count of four, holds their breath for a count of four, exhales for a count of four then pauses for a count of four. Repetition of such breathing patterns can help soothe the individual, she said.
Kvasnak also recommended going for walks and looking for “good things” like birds returning for the spring and bulbs breaking through the ground.
“Nature is affirming life; and that’s what I’m trying to focus on,” she said. “It’s easy to go down the rabbit hole, even with, you know, years of yoga and meditation and practice, because fear will take you down the rabbit hole. And so [it’s about remembering] that idea that we get to begin today again.”
Putting mental health first
Karen Prosciak, senior donor relations director at the Howard Center, said balance is an important part of managing the stress and anxiety many are feeling due to COVID-19.
“If I have to say one thing, it would be the overarching theme is balance, taking care of myself,” Prosciak said. This, she said, can look like taking breaks during the workday, going for walks, getting adequate sleep and finding ways to stay socially connected while apart.
For families, that can mean spending time watching movies or playing games together. For those who live alone, Prosciak recommends connecting with friends and family through apps like FaceTime.
Prosciak encouraged individuals to indulge themselves and said for those looking to speak with a therapist, many mental healthcare professionals are now offering telehealth services.
Another part of balance, Prosciak said, is staying informed without overloading on information.
“I want to be informed, but I make sure that I don’t have on NPR or whatever too much because then I just get too preoccupied with it,” Prosciak said “I need to have a rest.”
Lastly, Prosciak said some can find comfort in helping others.
“Be creative, be flexible, and be easy on yourself. Focus on the day to day and not on what is to come.”