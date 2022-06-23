History won’t remember if it was a dark and stormy night in Burlington, 1971, when a few young women Frankenstein’d together a pair of jockstraps to create the world’s first sports bra.
Hinda Miller remembers it as one of the most exciting times in her life.
She was 27, single, a college grad with a master’s degree in theater design and a runner without support — for the ladies. So, when she, Lisa Lindahl and Polly Smith set out to create a bra for jogging, the goal was to fix a problem that they experienced in their own lives and knew other athletes felt.
They had no idea that their invention would become the sports bra, turn into its own category of athletic wear, and change the game for not only the sports industry, but for women’s empowerment and representation across the world.
Neither could they have predicted that about 50 years later, all three co-founders of the sports bra would be officially inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame. While they were part of the class of 2020 inductees, the coronavirus pandemic put celebrations on hold until this year.
“You can say that it was a product of the right time, in the right place, with the right two women who were strong enough to survive each other and keep going, do the work. We just were very hard workers and we believed in our running, and we believed in our sisters. There was a lot of belief and passion and love that drove us,” Miller said, speaking of her and Lindahl who co-founded their company, Jogbra Inc. (later renamed JBI) in 1977 and patented the sports bra design in 1979. Smith, a childhood friend of Lindahl’s, helped design and sew the initial prototype but later moved on to become a designer with the Jim Henson Company.
Playtex Apparel bought JBI in 1990 and Sara Lee, owner of Champion Products, later bought out Playtex and formed a division dedicated to sports bras, now a household name in ready-to-wear clothing and a must-have for many athletes who need the support.
Let’s be candid — running hurts — as any athlete with boobs can tell you.
A Montreal native who lived and worked in Chittenden County for many years, Miller now lives in Stowe.
Business champion
Since selling JBI, where she served in various roles from president to CEO to vice president of communications at Champion Jogbra, Miller has led a varied career: mentoring young entrepreneurs, serving as a Chittenden County state senator from 2002-2013, writing books, backing small business start-ups and more. She even ran for mayor of Burlington in 2006, a bid she lost to Bob Kiss.
She won a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015 at the Sports Business Innovation Awards and was named a legislator of the year in 2010 by Vermont Business for Social Responsibility.
In her time as a state senator, Miller championed small businesses and economic development, bringing a fresh entrepreneurial perspective to Montpelier — and some Statehouse yoga sessions.
Matt Dunne, who is executive director at Center on Rural Innovation in Hartland, worked with Miller in the Statehouse, starting as freshman senators together. They came from very different parts of the state, but Dunne said they realized a shared passion for rethinking how to support economic development.
“We connected right away,” Dunne recalled. “This was at a time when the economy in Vermont was struggling and we weren’t really interested in the same old, same old. The future of jobs in Vermont needed to look different.”
Before they were sworn in, Miller and Dunne were proposing creating a new committee in the Senate for economic development dedicated specifically to help create jobs in Vermont, he recalled, and the committee has been game-changer in catalyzing economic growth in the state ever since.
“Hinda is incredibly focused. It is inspiring to see her when she gets something in her line of sight, she pursues it ferociously,” Dunne said. “She has deep, deep expertise of what it’s like to be an entrepreneur and bring an idea to market, go through the trial and tribulations. That kind of lived experience is incredibly powerful.”
Miller is proud to have supported the legalization of medical marijuana and the recognition of the Abenaki nation in Vermont. She’s proud of her work to incorporate chiropractic care under Medicare and in garnering recognition for naturopathic doctors as primary caregivers, as well as her strides in promoting small businesses, workforce training and women’s and human rights.
But her proudest accomplishment, the through line in all her endeavors, has been all the jobs she’s created, Miller said.
“I love what business does for people, especially women who own it. You have to grow in areas you never wanted to grow in, you have got to trust people, create relationships, create ecosystems that work. I love that part. That’s what Jogbra allowed me to do,” Miller said. “Seeing women run and seeing women in sports, just knowing that we had a part in that — it changed everything.”
David Bradbury, president of Vermont Center of Emerging Technologies and a Stowe resident, has known Miller for a couple decades, give or take, he said. They first met when she was serving as a state senator on the economic development committee.
“I love Hinda. I don’t always understand or agree with her, but I know it comes from a place of positivity, creativity and a feeling of, ‘Let’s do this and figure it out.’ People like that change the world,” Bradbury said.
As an entrepreneur, he admired her perspective and her drive to bring that voice into the Statehouse, Bradbury said, arguing that much of Vermont’s economic growth and ecosystem of support for small businesses can be traced back to resources that Miller supported.
“Hinda had built and grown and sold a very successful company. She created a category,” he said. After the sports bra, she continued to be an inspiration, not only as a successful woman in business but as a leader, he said. “I think people who are able to accomplish something like that have the smarts, the empathy, the intelligence and the grit or determination to create opportunities where resources are scarce.”
Did she feel she was treated differently because of her gender?
This question seemed to bother Miller, perhaps not because the answer is unclear but because she gets it a lot. She’s sure gender discrimination existed in the startup world in the 1970s, when second-wave feminism that began a decade earlier was still on fire, but Miller said it felt like nothing could bar their way.
“It didn’t matter because we were in it. ‘In it to win it,’ as the woman who runs our company says. We just had too many important practical, live or die things we had to do, and we just found the people that could do it with us,” Miller said. “I’m sure it all existed, but you have to understand we were part of a new industry. There was no gender discrimination. People were starting new businesses, Nike, Reebok, Marathon, Her, Moving Comfort. There were other women-owned businesses, and we were runners and we saw an opportunity.”
She and Lindahl found themselves learning on their feet, talking with sales reps on the phone for hours learning how to sell sports apparel, pitching their plans to local stakeholders and setting up a 10-foot by 10-foot booth at the first sporting good show in Chicago, next to Nike.
“We started from nothing,” Miller recalled. “We were waiting physically for checks to come into the mailbox and put them in the bank so we could meet our payroll.”
Now she’s found passion in being a “sultana,” as she describes herself: coaching, mentoring and acting as a sage to young people through her work at The Venture Mentoring Team in Florida and her YouTube channel, Old Butterfly Sultanas.
As a sultana, a term Miller has loved ever since visiting Turkey and hearing the story of Ottoman queen mother of Suleiman the Magnificent, Miller’s next goal is to pass on her experience, her stories and the lessons she’s learned over her more than 50-year career.
She knows exactly what it feels like to be a young 20-something with no experience in business, spurred on by support from her sisters and a groundbreaking idea burning a hole in her soul.
