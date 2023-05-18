Rep. Martin LaLonde, D-South Burlington, has been named to chair the seven-member committee investigating possible charges for wrongdoing against Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie and Sheriff John Grismore.
LaLonde, a lawyer, chairs the House Committee on Judiciary.
Rep. Mike McCarthy, D-St. Albans will serve as the vice-chair of the tri-partisan committee. McCarthy chairs the House Committee on Government Operations and Military Affairs.
The other Franklin County appointee is Rep. Carolyn Branagan, R-Georgia — one of two Republicans on the committee. She is a former state senator. The other Republican is Rep. Tom Burditt of West Rutland. He is vice-chair of House judiciary.
The other two Democrats are Rep. Matt Birong of Vergennes, vice chair of House Committee on Government Operations, and Rep. Karen Dolan of Essex Junction.
The final member is Rep. Kelly Pajala, I-South Londonderry.
House Speaker Jill Krowinski made the appointments public on Tuesday morning. She said she thought the appointees bring a wealth of experience and dedication to the Special Committee on Impeachment Inquiry.
“Their expertise in legislative matters, legal affairs, and commitment to upholding the integrity of Vermont’s law enforcement system will be invaluable in conducting a comprehensive and unbiased investigation,” she said.
She did not say why separate committees are not being used. The inquiries are for separate issues.
Grismore has been charged with simple assault on an intoxicated prisoner who was handcuffed and shackled to the floor at the sheriff’s office in St. Albans.
Lavoie is facing claims from an investigation into improper and insensitive comments made about staff members or in front of the employees.
There has not been an impeachment in Vermont since 1976 when the Senate rejected the charges filed by the House against the Washington County sheriff.
“The committee will diligently review all relevant evidence, interview witnesses and carefully assess the allegations against Sheriff Grismore and State’s Attorney Lavoie. Their primary objective is to ensure justice and maintain the public’s trust in the legal institutions that serve the people of Franklin County and the entire state of Vermont,” Krowinski said. “It is imperative to note that the Special Committee on Impeachment Inquiry operates independently from other branches of government and will conduct its proceedings under established protocols and laws.
Krowinski encouraged citizens with relevant information to come forward.
