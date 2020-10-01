The Burlington Airport will receive $6.3 million in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration to address concerns about increased noise at the airport and to invest in new infrastructure at the terminal.
The majority of the funds will be used to soundproof the Chamberlin Elementary School.
Additional funds will be used to establish three sound monitoring units around Chittenden County and to expand the apron around the airport terminal. They also reported that for these grants, the federal government will pick up 100 percent of the cost, with no cost share from the local communities.
“We have consistently pressed for the federal funding for noise remediation in communities near the airport to address increased noise levels. We have also supported full federal funding, without the requirement of local matching funds. These initial grants to soundproof the Chamberlin School and establish noise monitoring units are an encouraging first step as we continue to advocate the communities surrounding the airport,” said Senator Patrick Leahy, Democrat-Vermont, Senator Bernie Sanders, Independent-Vermont, and Representative Peter Welch, Democrat-Vermont, in a joint statement released on Thursday, Sept. 3.
“On behalf of South Burlington I am very pleased with this news,” South Burlington City Council Chair Helen Riehle said.
The Federal Aviation Administration is making three individual grants to the airport that collectively total $6.3 million. These awards include a $3.49 million grant that will go toward soundproofing the Chamberlin Elementary School.
While the funds will support a variety of projects, the majority of funds will be used to make investments in the school’s air system to allow the school to keep windows closed, reducing noise.
The airport is receiving $338,924 to establish three mobile sound monitoring units. Working with a consultant, the airport will determine what locations are most appropriate for placing the units and what easements might be needed for their installation.
The final award will deliver $2.46 million for the construction of a new apron around the terminal, allowing the airport to accommodate larger aircraft.
