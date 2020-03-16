The City of South Burlington will suspend events in city offices and parks –including most committee meetings – following an administrative meeting on Monday, March 16. City offices will remain open, but officials are encouraging social distancing practices.
Tonight’s City Council meeting will continue as scheduled at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast live on YouTube as usual, with additional remote access option available.
“We're going to try to reduce the amount of interaction between the public and the staff and vice versa for the public's protection and for staff protection,” City Manager Kevin Dorn said.
Currently, the city council, development review board and planning commission – all statutory committees – are set to continue meetings. However, the council will decide on the status of those meetings during its regular session tonight.
The Planning Commission has been at work finalizing proposed changes to the city’s Land Development Regulations. The commission hoped to have a proposal prepared by June. The current interim zoning extension expires on May 13 but can be extended in a maximum three-month increment.
According to Dorn, the council may choose to extend the timeframe of Interim Zoning to allow the commission more time in light of any potential meeting interruptions related to COVID-19 response.
“The DRB [development review board] is a somewhat more difficult issue, because that's a direct service to applicants who have pending needs for permits,” Dorn said. “I would say this, we have a very good means for people to participate remotely and that will be on display tonight.”
The city has a remote access program that can accommodate up to 150 people to participate in meetings. Dorn said instructions for accessing the remote platform will be uploaded on the city’s website.
“If, in fact, the council and DRB, and the planning commission ... continue to meet, we will provide means for the public to be able to participate remotely,” Dorn said.
He said residents can look to the website for information about city services but advised them to seek information about COVID-19 via the Department of Health.
“Don't look to our websites or any of our social media as the source of information about the infection itself … or what to do about quarantines or about testing,” Dorn said. “We are, by design and at the request of the health department directing people to the health department for all those questions.
The school budget election, which must be held within 30 days of the failed Town Meeting Day vote, is still set to occur on April 2. Dorn said this could change.
City Clerk Donna Kinville wrote in an email Monday afternoon: “I have not heard anything from the school regarding the April 2nd revote. I’ve heard a rumor or two, but nothing is confirmed as of yet. I imagine that after tonight’s school board meeting we will get a better answer.”
Kinville also said, “As of right now, our office and City Hall is open and nothing has changed.”
The April 1 due date for dog and cat registration fees remain, with pet owners allowed to pay online, through the mail or dropbox to avoid entering the public space.
"However, things are changing overnight so city services may change (and possible due dates) if the situation worsens,” Kinville added.
Cancellations
Around the city, gatherings have been cancelled in an effort to prevent any possible spread of the virus, with what seem like constant cancelations and postponements.
The Higher Ground concert venue has postponed shows for 30 days. The venue will alert ticket holders of the rescheduled concert dates allowing them to exchange tickets for concerts of a similar price or obtain a refund if they cannot attend the rescheduled show.
Ticket holders for shows that are not rescheduled will be able to obtain a refund.
“Though these are uncertain times, we will be back bringing live music to Vermont and beyond as soon as we can do so safely,” Higher Ground staff wrote in a press release.
The annual Pat Nowak South Burlington Fire Department Firefighters Awards and Recognition Dinner scheduled for the evening of March 21 has also been postponed.
The third performance of the city’s Winter Concert Series scheduled for March 14 will also be rescheduled.
Local Real Estate Agency Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman has suspended all open house showings amid virus concerns, “until further notice.”
“This is a proactive and responsible step to limit exposure to our clients, agents, and people who may attend an open house,” said President and Owner Leslee MacKenzie, in a press release.
ECONOMIC IMPACT
The global economy has taken a hit as concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic inspire individuals to stay home and some enterprises to temporarily close their doors.
In South Burlington the impact of the virus on the local economy remains to be seen. Thus far Dorn said he hasn’t heard anything of concern from the business community.
“I don't think it will be too long before the hotels and restaurants start to feel this,” Dorn said. “That's the first sector, I think, here, that's going to feel that pinch.”
But, he added, the city is entering a shoulder season – between visitors traveling for ski trips and tourists coming for summer stays – which normally sees a decline in business for the hospitality industry.