The South Burlington City Council has tasked its administration with addressing the damaging effects of the emerald ash borer on the city’s remaining ash trees.
The council recently passed a motion authorizing the city to explore a new approach: administering emamectin benzoate injections every three years. This method aims to accelerate the previous strategy of removing healthy ash trees and replacing them with other species.
First detected in Vermont in 2018, the invasive ash tree-killing beetle has spread to 13 of the state’s 14 counties. South Burlington’s updated resolution marks an increase in the use of pesticides to save ash trees across the state.
The borer, native to the northeastern region of Asia, is drawn to the nutrient-rich trees to lay its eggs. Once the eggs hatch, the larvae feed on the bark, depriving the trees of water and nutrients. Infected trees face a mortality rate of nearly 100 percent, typically dying within three to five years of infection.
“The number one issue is which trees, where and when, and also a bigger issue, perhaps, is wrestling with the use of insecticides and pesticides in the public right away,” director of public works Thomas DiPietro said at the town’s June 19 city council meeting.
Of South Burlington’s 6,000 street trees, 581 are ash trees, which reside primarily in residential areas, according to DiPietro. Through the hybrid plan, as proposed by the city’s natural resource and conservation committee, emamectin benzoate is injected into the base of the tree, killing all emerald ash borers presently feeding on the tree, effectively saving the tree.
The insecticide needs to be applied by a professional arborist. Although it is generally safe for agricultural and veterinary use, it can harm non-target animals such as invertebrates, both on land and in water. This can lead to reduced survival, reproduction and growth in those animals, as stated on the current label.
While the updated plan provides the highest chance of protecting ash trees, it is far from cheap.
In the fiscal year that began July 1, the city council allocated $50,000 for ash tree replacement, in addition to a $10,000 maintenance budget. The city received a $12,000 grant for interplanting new trees between existing ash trees to maintain the tree canopy, which was matched by an equal amount from the American Rescue Plan Act. This brings the total funding available for ash tree management to $74,000.
According to a June 14 memo from the committee to the South Burlington City Council, treating one tree with emamectin benzoate will cost around $120 and last for three years before needing to be retreated.
“That’s every three years, so overall it’s probably a little more expensive (than replanting) but you preserve the tree canopy longer, which I think is part of the goal here,” DiPietro said.
DiPietro said the estimated cost of removing and replanting an ash tree averages around $1,000. Once an ash tree is infected, it becomes brittle and hazardous to remove due to unpredictable breakage and risk of total trunk failure, increasing the chance of dangerous impacts to people and property, according to the natural resource and conservation committee.
Currently, there is no confirmed number of how many trees are infected by the emerald ash borer in South Burlington.
Still, South Burlington residents appear to favor the hybrid plan despite the cost.
“If you have a problem with funding, I know at least on my tree, the neighbors are willing to pitch in to pay for this and I bet other neighborhoods would like to do that as well to keep their trees,” resident Rosie Greg said.
Residents are urged to report any suspected infestations of emerald ash borer through the official Vermont Invasives website at vtinvasives.org.
