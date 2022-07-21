Baristas at the Starbucks on Shelburne Road are the latest in the country to join a sweeping unionization movement, and the first of the coffee chains in Vermont to make it official.
A group of the South Burlington baristas began brewing ideas for a union earlier this year and announced their intention to unionize on May 1, coinciding with International Workers’ Day. They asked in a letter to CEO Howard Schultz for better pay and benefits, stable hours and a seat at the negotiation table, and filed for a union representation election with the National Labor Relations Board.
The team prepped for their election on July 14 where the baristas officially cast votes over Zoom before the agency tallied them up to reveal they’d won their bid.
Gaz Romp, Campbell Habetz and a few of their coworkers have been integral in bringing the union to fruition. Almost everyone they talked to were “gung-ho” about organizing, they recalled, and the community has poured out support for them as well.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders stopped by for a meet-and-greet at the store and voiced his solidarity for the team on social media while the Burlington Democratic Socialists of America organized a “sip in,” stationing themselves in the cafe to show support.
The Shelburne Road cafe joins a wave of other Starbucks stores across the country and in Canada voting to unionize, since the first store in Buffalo voted to do so last December. Over a hundred stores out of the company’s 8,000 locations have formed unions since then or have plans to vote in the coming months.
In just the last nine months, the number of union representations filed at the National Labor Relations Board increased 58 percent, exceeding the total number of petitions filed in all of fiscal year 2021. This surge is still just a ripple compared to what union numbers looked like in the 1980s, when the union membership rate was about double, according to data the agency released this month.
Also unique about the swath of Starbucks stores unionizing is its status in the private sector, which historically has accounted for a much lower union membership rate than public-sector workers, according to the agency. Last fiscal year, the rate of public-sector workers in unions was five times higher than the rate of private-sector workers — 34 percent versus 6 percent.
At the same time demand has skyrocketed, however, unfair labor practice charges — claims of employers violating labor laws — have risen about 16 percent, according to the agency.
Since the first Starbucks stores began unionizing last year, the company has been accused of violating such labor laws by allegedly illegally threatening pro-union workers with income and benefit loss or firing, in dozens of complaints filed by Starbucks Workers United with the National Labor Relations Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.