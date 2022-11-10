Tuesday night’s election was a historic one for Vermont, as well as a relatively predictable one for South Burlington, where voters elected all four of its newcomer candidates — and a lone incumbent — to the Statehouse in uncontested elections, while also reelecting the district’s three incumbent state senators.
Kate Nugent was elected to South Burlington’s Chittenden 10 district, the seat vacated by 10-year incumbent Rep. Maida Townsend; Brian Minier will take over for the seat vacated by Rep. John Killacky in Chittenden 11; Emilie Krasnow was elected to South Burlington’s Chittenden-9 District, succeeding Rep. Ann Pugh; and incumbent Martin LaLonde won reelection to the Chittenden 12 House seat.
“I’m really honored to represent my South Burlington friends and neighbors in Montpelier,” Krasnow said. “I am very grateful to everyone who encouraged me to run and supported me. I can’t wait to start advocating for our district when the session starts in January.”
Noah Hyman, meanwhile, was elected to Chittenden County’s newest district, Chittenden 8.
“I would like to thank the people of South Burlington and Williston for spending so much time with me talking and helping me to get to know you all,” Hyman said. “I am looking forward very much to serving for you all in Montpelier. I’m very excited to get to work for you.”
In the reapportioned Chittenden County’s Southeast Senate district, meanwhile, incumbents Thomas Chittenden, Virginia Lyons and Kesha Ram Hinsdale cruised to easy victories against two Republican challengers — Rohan St. Marthe and Dean Rolland.
Chittenden garnered 6,669 votes, Lyons 6,002 and Hinsdale 5,498, while their opponents, Rolland and St. Marthe, garnered 1,900 and 1,418 votes, respectively.
Voters also approved a several ballot items, including whether the town should join a communications union district to try and bring broadband to unserved and underserved homes in the area.
South Burlington’s 7,490 yes votes, compared to 832 against, means the town will form its own district to operate as a municipal entity to build and deliver high-speed internet. Communications union districts have become increasingly popular since 2015, when state legislators created the mechanism.
Nine districts in Vermont currently serve 208 member towns and more than half the state’s population.
Meanwhile, voters in South Burlington approved a $22 million bond, 3,023 for and 550 against, for the Chittenden Solid Waste District to build a new state-of-the-art recycling facility.
The current facility in Williston serves every town in Chittenden County but is wildly over capacity, processing 48,000 tons of materials in a facility equipped to handle only 25,000 tons a year.
History made
Vermont voters made a historic first this election cycle, sending a woman to Congress for the first time in state history in an election that saw more than 165,000 ballots cast before polls even opened on Tuesday.
Becca Balint, the president pro tempore of the Vermont Senate, beat out five challengers for election to the U.S. House of Representatives.
She garnered 6,652 votes out of 8,790 cast in South Burlington.
Her win is unsurprising. Her only competition this time around, Liam Madden, revealed in October during WVMT’s talk radio program Morning Drive that he routed donations to his own campaign through his family members to gain access to primary debates — a move some campaign finance experts say might be illegal.
Balint beat out her Democratic opponent, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, during the August Democratic primary.
U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, meanwhile, was declared the winner over a field of candidates almost as soon as the polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Democrat will now serve in the U.S. Senate, replacing retiring Sen. Patrick Leahy.
“It’s been an incredible privilege to have served Vermont in the U.S. House for the past 16 years where I’ve worked to bring the ‘Vermont Way’ of mutual respect, civility, and finding common ground to Washington, D.C.,” Welch said in a release. “I am ready to bring that approach and get to work on Day One in the Senate to address the urgent challenges we face — higher prices hurting our working families, a climate in crisis, reproductive rights under threat, and an imperiled democracy.”
Republican Gov. Phil Scott, meanwhile, garnered enough votes for a fourth term as Vermont governor. Scott handily beat back a challenge from Democrat Brenda Siegel in what some operatives and pundits said would be a close race.
Vermont voters approved an amendment, commonly referred to as Proposal 5, to enshrine “personal reproductive autonomy” — including the right to choose or refuse abortion, contraception or sterilization — in the state Constitution. In South Burlington 7,387 residents voted to approve the amendment, while 1,319 voted against it.
“Across the country, in state after state, voters made it clear that they demand the freedom to make their own reproductive health care decisions,” said Alexis McGill Johnson, president of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund. “Vermonters today made history by approving Prop 5 and guaranteeing the explicit right to reproductive liberty for all in the state constitution.”
Local voters also approved Proposal 2, also known as Article 1, by more than 7,000 votes. The amendment was meant to clarify language on Vermont’s prohibition on slavery and indentured servitude. Vermont was the first state to abolish slavery, but advocates say its current language allows for a loophole that permits forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes.
The rest of the statewide ballot saw David Zuckerman win election as lieutenant governor, Mike Pieciak for state treasurer; Sarah Copeland Hanzas for secretary of state; Doug Hoffer for auditor of accounts and Charity R. Clark for attorney general — all Democrats.
In Chittenden County Gregory J. Glennon won his race for probate judge, with Suzanne Brown and Connie Cain Ramsey winning for assistant judge, Sarah George for state’s attorney, Dan Gamelin for sheriff and Michael R. Major for high bailiff.
