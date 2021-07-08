Many new South Burlington Rotary members had never met their fellow Rotarians before the club’s 35th annual picnic last month. They had grown to know each other through a computer screen every week, but when you’re one in a mess of bobbing heads, it can be hard to casually chat, ask about the grandkids, the office, the garden.
While Rotary made technology work through the COVID-19 pandemic, continuing weekly meetings and organizing a series of virtual and cautiously in-person community events, they felt whole again when they gathered in person to celebrate 35 years and a new president.
Andrew Swift, who took over the presidency from Sandra Walsh, met many new members in person when the crew gathered for Green Up Day in May, handing out trash bags, recording the number of volunteers and helping dispose of trash.
“It was a weird year,” he said of the online meeting platform and everyone’s longing for community events.
In her parting remarks, Walsh thanked the crowd of Rotarians, at ease in lawn chairs, for their perseverance through an unparalleled year.
“Everybody stepped up and everybody participated to make sure this was a successful year. I know personally that I could not have done that without all of you,” she said.
At the meeting, Leslie Mercy was named Rotarian of the Year.
Despite the pandemic, the club continued fundraising and community events as much as possible, Walsh noted, supporting South Burlington Food Shelf, distributing masks, cleaning up the entrance to city hall and the Shelburne Road Cemetery and assisting on Green Up Day.
Swift hopes to continue the club’s efforts in addressing food insecurity, supporting the city’s new library location and contributing to youth events. He also hopes to tackle graffiti around the city, a new issue on the agenda. As for classic Rotary events, Swift is eager to resurrect the golf tournament, curling games and the ugly sweater contest.
“As an individual, how can I help my community in a structured way? Is there something I can do? I’ve asked myself that question my whole life,” Swift said. Rotary turned out to be the avenue he was looking for.
One of Swift’s proudest memories from the last year was organizing, not an ugly sweater contest like usual, but an ugly mask contest. While he doesn’t take credit for the idea, he is proud to have pushed his fellow Rotarians to think of “last year as a bridge between years.”
“We weren’t sure what was going to happen,” when the club launched the virtual contest, Swift recalled. But it was a “surprise success,” and the club felt “complete support” from the community.
“We took something that has a lot of moving parts, that we normally enjoy in person” and converted the fun online, he said.
This year he hopes to induct 12 new members — an eyebrow-raising number that many of his fellow rotarians have laughed at, Swift said. But he is confident.
