Voters went to the Orchard School Tuesday morning to cast their ballots. This year’s election brings big changes, as more than a third of legislators will be new this January. Voters also weighed in on two constitutional amendments on reproductive rights and slavery in Vermont.
Teresa Wine of South Burlington, a waitress, headed to the polls with her young daughter in her arms.
“I was just telling my daughter that this is our opportunity to give our opinion of how we should care for each other,” Wine said.
She said the most important topics on the ballot for her were abortion rights — Article 22, also called Proposal 5 — and Proposal 2, which will remove and clarify language about indentured servitude and slavery from the state constitution.
Some voters said they found more meaning in voting in person than by mail.
Resident Zack Forsythe, originally from Rhode Island, wanted to come out to the polls today to support reproductive choices and felt coming to vote in person was more impactful than voting by mail.
“Mailing your ballot in is totally fine, but it was really important to go in and actually fill the ballot in, read it, and feel good about it,” Forsythe said. “Most importantly, I wanted to make sure that women have complete control over their reproductive rights.
“That’s pretty much the main reason why I’m here today,” he added.
Retiree Doug Pritcherd felt voting for leadership in the state was his biggest priority when casting his ballot.
“I came out to hopefully elect the candidates I think should be in office and electing the most capable person regardless of party,” Pritcherd said.
Resident Rolf Kielman said he was fulfilling his civic duty by coming out to the polls.
“It’s about sending a message to the people of our country that Vermont is still a place that supports progressive causes and human rights,” he said.
