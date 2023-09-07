The Rev. Bram Kranichfeld, the priest in charge for All Saints Episcopal Church at Spear and Swift streets in South Burlington, announced to his congregation this week that he was stepping down to take over as head of the troubled Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office in St. Albans.
Kranichfeld, a former state prosecutor, also resigned as priest in charge for St. Paul’s Church in Vergennes. The Episcopal Diocese with 42 congregations statewide has been forming “constellations” to link two or more nearby churches to allow for a full-time priest to serve.
Kranichfeld, who remains an ordained priest, said he hopes to remain active in the Episcopal Church.
About an hour after Gov. Phil Scott formally announced the appointment on Labor Day morning, he moved to promptly swear in Kranichfeld on the Statehouse steps in Montpelier as the interim state’s attorney in Franklin County. Kranichfeld replaces embattled prosecutor John Lavoie, who was facing an impeachment inquiry by a special House committee until he resigned last Friday.
Five years ago, Scott passed over Kranichfeld when he was the top recommendation to become Chittenden County State’s Attorney and went with the third-place nominee. This time Scott picked Kranichfeld to bail out the troubled office in St. Albans.
A couple of office employees filed complaints about Lavoie for comments and actions taken after he was sworn in Feb. 1. The case mushroomed into a full investigation.
One of Kranichfeld’s primary tasks will be restoring peace and civility to the office, which had some employees actively opposing Lavoie’s campaign last year when longtime boss Jim Hughes announced he wouldn’t seek reelection.
“I see my job as a mission — as starting the healing process and restoring public trust,” he said in an interview. “It is clearly an office that has gone through a lot over the six months or more. There has been some real harm and trauma.”
He said he wants to create a space for healing within the office, which includes about a dozen employees, mostly women, that serve as prosecutors, victim advocates and administrative assistants.
Scott said it will be an important transition.
“Given the difficult nature of this vacancy at the state’s attorney’s office, I believe it’s important to provide stability and certainty through this transition until a permanent replacement is identified,” Scott said. “Bram has demonstrated his commitment to community, and his significant experience practicing law makes him a good fit to serve in this interim role.”
The interim appointment will last until the Franklin County Democratic Committee can offer nominations this fall for a permanent appointment. That appointment will last until the general election in 2026.
Kranichfeld said he is interested in the permanent appointment.
Full circle
Kranichfeld’s first Vermont job in the legal profession was in Franklin County as a judicial law clerk for the trial court judges in 2006 after moving from New York.
He said serving as a law clerk for the presiding judges, including Ben Joseph, Linda Levitt and Alden Bryan, got him really excited about the law and he decided to become a prosecutor.
Kranichfeld had stepped away from being a lawyer in the past few years to be an Episcopalian priest serving in both South Burlington and Vergennes, but now is coming back to the law.
Kranichfeld, 43, said he is looking forward to the new assignment.
He was hired as a deputy state’s attorney in Chittenden County in July 2007 under T. J. Donovan of South Burlington and left in January 2013 for a two-year stint as executive director of the Department of State’s Attorney’s and Sheriffs in Montpelier.
Kranichfeld returned to Donovan’s office as chief deputy in January 2015. When Donovan was elected Vermont Attorney General in November 2016, the Chittenden County Democratic Committee interviewed possible replacements and made Kranichfeld its favored choice.
Scott eventually bypassed Kranichfeld — and second-place vote-getter Ted Kenney of Williston. Scott picked Sarah George of Monkton.
Donovan asked Kranichfeld in December 2017 to return to public service and to serve as the chief of the statewide criminal division for the Attorney General’s Office, where he became the point man on many high-profile cases.
Kranichfeld served until June 2019 when he took a different turn in the road to focus full-time on church ministry work.
Switching gears
His parish priest had told him in 2017 that she thought he would make a great priest and Kranichfeld figured it was time to give it a try. After considerable discernment, Kranichfeld enrolled in the seminary in Montreal in September 2019. He said most of his studies were done remotely due to COVID-19 and he eventually graduated in May 2022.
He served as a deacon for six months and was ordained as a priest in December 2022. He turned the two part-time posts into a full-time job.
Kranichfeld, who has a long history of community service, also did a stint on the Burlington City Council and was an unsuccessful mayoral candidate. His wife, Erin, is an English teacher at Essex High School and they have two children.
After Lavoie was sworn in on Feb. 1, a few office employees in St. Albans began filing complaints against him claiming he had made inappropriate remarks and gestures. It is still unclear what, if any, complaints were filed about Lavoie over the previous two decades when he worked as a deputy with many of the same people in Franklin County.
Earlier he had served as a deputy state’s attorney in Windham and Bennington counties and with the Southern Vermont Drug Task Force.
The Department of State’s Attorney’s and Sheriffs commissioned an outside investigation by Paul, Frank & Collins, a Burlington law firm, which determined there was a basis for some of the employee complaints.
The House committee, which was appointed to investigate, held about a dozen sessions, almost all behind closed doors so the public was not made aware of the basis or the seriousness of the claims.
The committee said it heard from 31 witnesses, including Lavoie. It now plans to turn its attention to the possible impeachment of Franklin County sheriff John Grismore. The focus is his treatment of a shackled, intoxicated prisoner — a video shows Grismore kicking the prisoner — and some financial concerns when he was the chief deputy.
Grismore has denied any wrongdoing in the prisoner case and has said investigators have yet to approach him about any questions on finances while serving under former sheriff Roger Langevin.
