South Burlington officials are keeping their eyes on COVID-19 and heeding the state’s advice amid local, national and international concerns.
Last week, City Manager Kevin Dorn and a group of neighboring town and city managers met with an official from the Vermont Department of Health to learn more about responding to the virus. The official advised them to follow the department’s guidance, Dorn said.
He added the department is receiving information on a “minute to minute” basis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and other health experts.
“They strongly encouraged that we monitor their website, and that we adhere to their recommendations,” Dorn said, “and so that's what we've been doing.”
Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 13, municipal meetings were set to occur as scheduled. Dorn said guidance may change as new information becomes available, including that concerning public meetings. Dorn was scheduled to take part in a conference call with the Department of Health at 2 p.m., followed by a South Burlington senior management public safety meeting at 3 p.m. to debrief on any new information and make appropriate decisions.
Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to give a press conference on the virus at 5:30 p.m., today.
“Until the department says, public meetings should be canceled, we'll follow their guidance,” Dorn said. Public offices and the library remain open and are being regularly disinfected, Dorn said.
He recommended residents follow recommendations from Department of Health and CDC including maintaining personal hygiene, avoiding large gatherings and not panicking.
“Eighty to eighty-five percent of the people who contract the virus, according to the current statistics, will have minor symptoms or no symptoms at all,” Dorn said. “[It’s] important not to panic, but to be mindful and to practice hygiene practices.”
Cancellations
Around the city, gatherings have been cancelled in an effort to prevent any possible spread of the virus. The Higher Ground concert venue has postponed shows for 30 days. The venue will alert ticket holders of the rescheduled concert dates allowing them to exchange tickets for concerts of a similar price or obtain a refund if they cannot attend the rescheduled show. Ticket holders for shows that are not rescheduled will be able to obtain a refund.
“Though these are uncertain times, we will be back bringing live music to Vermont and beyond as soon as we can do so safely,” Higher Ground staff wrote in a press release.
The annual Pat Nowak SBFD Firefighters Awards and Recognition Dinner scheduled for the evening of March 21 has also been postponed.
The third performance of the city’s Winter Concert Series scheduled for March 14 will also be rescheduled.
Local Real Estate Agency Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman has suspended all open house showings amid virus concerns, “until further notice.”
“This is a proactive and responsible step to limit exposure to our clients, agents, and people who may attend an open house,” said President and Owner Leslee MacKenzie, in a press release.
Economic impact
The global economy has taken a hit as concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic inspire individuals to stay home and some enterprises to temporarily close their doors.
In South Burlington the impact of the virus on the local economy remains to be seen. Thus far Dorn said he hasn’t heard anything of concern from the business community.
“I don't think it will be too long before the hotels and restaurants start to feel this,” Dorn said. “That's the first sector, I think, here, that's going to feel that pinch.”
But, he added, the city is entering a shoulder season – between visitors traveling for ski trips and tourists coming for summer stays – which normally sees a decline in business for the hospitality industry.