The new director of the South Burlington Community Justice Center is not so new. He’s worked there for four years. Josef Lavanway, formerly a restorative justice volunteer panelist, facilitator and intern, stepped in to captain the small but mighty ship about a month ago after long-timer Lisa Bedinger resigned last summer.
A native Vermonter and bulldog-owner, Lavanway said he fell in love with restorative justice while volunteering with the center during his undergraduate and graduate schooling. Part of what makes the impact so meaningful, and what drives Lavanway, is the role of the community in repairing harm, he said.
“Being a resident of South Burlington my entire life, the community aspect really was a big factor for me,” he said, adding that the community involvement is integral in “bridging the gap” between people who commit crime and people affected by crime. Watching people work together to repair harm “has just been so powerful to see.”
The center does more than restorative justice, which emphasizes repairing harm caused by criminal behavior, according to the Centre for Justice and Reconciliation. Parallel justice, a victim-centered approach that works in tandem with the criminal legal system, often offering support and closure for folks affected by crime even when the person responsible remains unknown, is also a major part of the Community Justice Center’s work.
If someone is affected by a car crash, but the other driver leaves the scene of the accident, there’s only so much the police can do should the other party never be found. But parallel justice might offer closure.
“That’s often not addressed via traditional criminal justice practices,” Lavanway noted, although the center, which is funded through the South Burlington Police Department budget, works closely with law enforcement. Most of the team’s cases are referrals from police officers as they spot cases that would benefit from the restorative process.
Police Chief Shawn Burke has praised the relationship as a boon to progressive public safety.
Other towns the center serves, including Shelburne and Charlotte, also send referrals, but the highest number of cases occur in South Burlington.
Lavanway replaces former director Lisa Bedinger, who helped to build the center since its inception but stepped down last July. The search for her replacement stretched into the fall with Charlotte Broadbent serving as interim director with support from the team.
Working with Bedinger for four years as a panel volunteer and intern, Lavanway said he learned a lot. As he gets his bearings in his new job, Lavanway looks forward to bolstering the center’s parallel justice efforts, such as the center’s outreach to survivors of domestic violence. And of course, connecting with his neighbors.
“I’m really looking forward to building a relationship with the community and being a valuable resource to the community,” he said. “I’m really honored to have this position. I just couldn’t be more pleased to be here, and to continue building our center and our connection to our community.”
