A formal investiture ceremony for Kevin J. Doyle as the new U.S. magistrate for Vermont was held in Burlington Friday.
Doyle, 46, of South Burlington, took over the federal post March 22, but the public swearing and presentation of his black robe could not be held until last week in U.S. District Court.
He is only the third person to hold the full-time position since it was approved in Vermont in 1984. All three magistrate judges lived in South Burlington while holding the federal job.
Doyle replaces John M. Conroy, who served 12 years after working as an assistant U.S. attorney for 21 years. Jerome J. Niedermeier served as the first full-time magistrate judge from 1984 to 2008. Before Niedermeier’s appointment the job was filled by four lawyers working on a case-by-case basis.
Doyle served in 2003-04 as a law clerk for Niedermeier, who now lives in Massachusetts.
Among those speaking at the investiture were Doyle’s colleagues on the federal bench: chief judge Geoffrey W. Crawford, district judge Christina Reiss, senior judge William K. Sessions and bankruptcy judge Colleen Brown.
Conroy and former U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan also offered comments before Doyle spoke about his new job and the strong support of family and friends gave him throughout his career. He gave special thanks to his wife of 19 years, Michele, for all her sacrifices and hard work.
“This day is hers, too,” said Doyle, a teacher-turned-lawyer.
His wife and their three children help to dress Doyle in his black magistrate’s robe after Crawford administered the judicial oath. His parents, Jack and Joan Doyle, along with his two sisters and their families, court staff and friends looked on.
A private swearing in was held earlier this year when he took the bench.
Conroy said during the transition period he met with Doyle weekly and learned more about his life, including that he credited his parents with many of the lessons he learned.
Nolan also noted Doyle’s hard work. He was often the first into the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the morning and the last to leave at night, she said. Nolan said Doyle’s life was full of humility, humanity and hard work.
Crawford said when Doyle was named in October that he was among about 30 applicants. A nine-member screening committee, including lawyers and community members picked five finalists. The federal judiciary selected from those five.
Doyle worked for the U.S. Attorney’s office in Vermont since 2007. He spent four years in the civil division before moving to the criminal division. Until his appointment he was the chief assistant U.S. attorney for Nolan.
Doyle is a 1996 graduate of Georgetown University and taught at St. Peter’s Preparatory School in Jersey City, N.J. from 1997 to 2000. He attended Seton Hall Law School for three years.
Doyle also did a one-year stint as a law clerk for Judge Peter Hall of Rutland, who served on the U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.