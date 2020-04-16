The Holiday Inn of South Burlington will now serve as the Chittenden County Isolation and Recovery Center for those experiencing COVID-19.
Effective Monday, April 13, the hotel will accommodate COVID-19 positive people who do not need hospital care but cannot return to their primary residence. These people may include medical workers, the homeless and others, South Burlington City Manager Kevin Dorn said.
The move comes after conversations between the state and Larkin Hospitality, which owns the Holiday Inn, according to Erin Knox, Director of Sales and Marketing at Gazebo Living – a senior residential complex owned by the Larkins.
The state will lease the property on a month-to-month basis, but Knox did not have information on the price. The site will be used during the state of emergency, which is currently set to end on May 15. But the timeline will also depend on the needs of those being cared for at the hotel, a state memo said.
“Joe [Larkin] and his mother Marilyn want to do everything that they can to support the community,” Knox said. “This was obviously a way that our company was able to do that.”
The hotel is equipped to isolate up to 150 people and will have staff on hand to serve them, according to a state memo. About three weeks ago, Larkin called Dorn and told him he planned to offer the Holiday Inn as an isolation site, Dorn said. Soon after, the state contacted Dorn and explained how the process would work.
While the hotel will have staff available to help guests, South Burlington Police, Fire/Rescue workers will still respond to emergency calls from the Holiday Inn.
“Right now, knock on wood, our call volume is down for both police and fire,” Dorn said. “The call volume being down a little bit provides adequate time resource to be able to deal with an additional population in our city who are positive with COVID-19.”
But he said it’s important that medical professionals are on site at the Holiday Inn.
Dorn said it was a necessary move for the state to house these people close to the hospital.
“Joe Larkin was a good upstanding citizen and offered this facility to the state,” Dorn said. “We commend him on that.”
Larkin Hospitality has also partnered with the hospital to open about 40 guest rooms from its South Burlington Comfort Inn and Suites for healthcare workers, Knox said. The rooms are complimentary, she added.
“This is really about being part of the community, and really just wanting to help out in any way you can,” Knox said.
On March 30, Gov. Phil Scott announced additional guidance for his “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order. At that time, he ordered lodging facilities to close, save for, “stated exemptions when supporting the state’s COVID-19 response.” The South Burlington Holiday Inn hosted essential workers until April 13, when it transitioned to an isolation center, Knox said.