South Burlington has a new fire chief.
The city announced June 3 that it has hired Steven Locke, Burlington’s fire chief, to lead its department.
South Burlington fire chief Terry Francis will become fire marshal, overseeing construction permitting, inspections and fire prevention in the city. He’s worked in fire service for 48 years. During his tenure, Francis served as both chief and fire marshal.
Francis became interim South Burlington fire chief in June 2018, when Douglas Brent retired. He was officially named chief in January 2019.
Locke spent 23 years working in the Hartford Vermont Fire Department before coming to Burlington in 2016. He has served as a board member since 2016 and as treasurer since 2019 of the International Association of Fire Chiefs, representing more than 10,000 members.
“Chief Locke’s expertise in public safety, systems thinking, and team management will be an asset to the fire department and the residents of South Burlington, as we celebrate the many decades of service of Chief Francis and look forward to our future leadership,” Jessie Baker, city manager of South Burlington, said in a press release.
“I look forward to the new opportunities we will face in my new role in South Burlington,” Locke said.
While in Burlington, Locke oversaw significant renovation and improvements to all five city fire stations and the replacement of eight fire trucks; played a leadership role in the city’s COVID-19 response, generating daily briefing reports in the early days of the pandemic to coordinate the city’s departments and prioritize critical actions; added a third ambulance at the New North End fire station; increased the gender diversity of the fire department and making renovations to fire stations in order to accommodate women firefighters so that the department can continue to improve in this area; implemented a computer-aided dispatch software system to reduce unit movements and send the closest available apparatus; and worked toward the formation of a regional dispatch model in Chittenden County to provide emergency dispatch services.
