Robotics was one of Jeremiah Childs’ favorite classes at South Burlington High School before his teacher, Stephen Barner, suggested in March that a 3-D printed object resembling a noose should be hung from a Black Lives Matter flag, according to Childs’ mother, a school board member who has criticized the school district for its handling of the matter.
Barner submitted a brief resignation letter days before an internal investigation, launched about a week after the incident, confirmed that the teacher had violated two sections of the district’s harassment, hazing and bullying policy.
He continued teaching for three more months.
After that, Jeremiah dropped his favorite class — he no longer felt safe at school or in Vermont according to his mom and school board member, Travia Childs. That’s one of the reasons why he left as soon as he graduated, she added.
“It was days where he would just be so angry and mad. I’ve never seen him like that,” Childs said, recalling back to early March after the incident occurred and was neatly wrapped up within a few weeks. In the meantime, her son’s mental health crumbled, and he lost 15 pounds, she said.
Barner served as the curriculum supervisor for the high school’s business and technology department, as well as on the high school academic leadership team. No whisper of the event eked out except for his resignation letter, approved during a school board work session March 31, which was not filmed since it was not a regular meeting.
In the letter dated March 15, Barner described his 34-year teaching career as a “dream job.” He did not acknowledge the investigation, but wrote, “I find that it is time to move on to the next phase of my life” and retire from teaching.
Childs didn’t feel she could speak out on the incident and the administration’s tight lips until her son had left the area. Plus balancing her role as a school board member with being a mom is tricky.
On Thursday Aug. 26, about five months later, she spoke out as a mom, publishing multiple posts on social media detailing Barner’s comments, her son’s pain and the seeming lack of consequences.
“The South Burlington School District Administrator failed to protect my son,” she wrote. “[Jeremiah] would talk about this issue daily, and I cried because I felt helpless because of my new position.”
The school district released a statement later the same day.
Childs understands why her son left Vermont; she said he bought two knives to protect himself, and she too started questioning her safety, especially in March as her life was put on display following a heated school board race.
When voters asked her about school resource officers, she wondered if she was safe to voice her opinions. She stopped mentioning her son’s name on social media soon into her campaign, and the week before the election, Childs posted a video on social media pleading with the community for a “fair shot.”
“I will be the first person of color to sit on the board. I am the only candidate that is being asked difficult questions, or even questions at all,” she said in the video.
Seven days after she won her bid for a school board seat, she received the internal investigation verdict, she said, which does not name Barner nor what consequences follow for violating school policy.
Superintendent David Young stated in the district press release that Barner “admitted the inappropriate behavior” and “apologized.”
Young continued that, with support from high school principal Patrick Burke, Barner returned to the classroom after “significant consequences” were “issued,” but the consequences could not be disclosed “for privacy reasons."
In her statement on social media and in a phone interview, Childs argued that Burke supported her, and disagreed with Barner remaining in school after he’d violated the harassment policy.
Neither Young nor Burke could be immediately reached for comment. Young’s office noted he took a vacation day on Friday.
The press release further states that a student in the classroom made “the original comment,” described as “inappropriate” and “racially insensitive," and that Barner “validated the behavior by making a further racist remark.”
Why was Barner allowed to finish out the school year? Childs figured it was because he was on the high school leadership team and because the district feared a lawsuit with the Vermont NEA.
In July, the school board voted to conduct an investigation of the administration's handling of the incident, according to the press release. However, the third party withdrew from the investigation, citing a conflict of interest that would prevent them from issuing their report. The board has been working to find another appropriate party to perform the direct inspection, Young stated in the press release.
“You mentioned before about white privilege and your actions support that you continue operating in the white privilege environment,” Childs wrote, directing her comments at the superintendent. “This man laughed about a noose, and you don't get it. It's sad that you speak about equality, but your actions are prejudiced. This cannot be real; it has to be a nightmare.”
Now that her son has moved out of Vermont, is he OK? She answered without a moment’s hesitation: “No.”
