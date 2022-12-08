David Biral’s first concert was at Higher Ground to see one of the founding fathers of hip-hop, Slick Rick, who — for the uninitiated — is one of the most prolific artists in hip-hop history. Shortly after that show, 13-year-old Biral was in the front row for KRS-One, another artist with tremendous influence on the genre who shaped much of the sound of the early ‘90s— the golden era of hip-hip; and later, Wu-Tang Clan and Rage Against the Machine. The list goes on.
You can hear the excitement in Biral’s voice talking about those early concerts — as a young fan enamored by hip-hop, Turntablism and music in general — exposed to titans of the genre early on. To be where he is today is nothing short of a dream come true for him.
Biral, 29, along with his creative partner, Denzel Baptiste and their production duo, Take A Daytrip, were featured in Forbes’ 30 under 30 for 2023, the publication’s annual list of some of the leading and most successful figures in music, sports, science, media and many other industries.
The duo has worked with some of the top artists in the industry, from Dua Lipa, Kid Cudi, Samantha Ronson, Kanye West, James Blake and Miley Cyrus, among others. But most prominent for Biral is his work with Lil Nas X, producing the hit songs “Panini,” “Montero” and “Industry Baby” for the artist who has made an impact not just as a successful musician but for coming out as gay in 2019.
“It’s a combination of knowing how much time and effort we put into getting to where we are but seeing that time and effort pay off with an artist who’s actually making a difference for how people view other people in society, that’s become like the biggest reward,” he said. “Being able to make an impact, with an artist that’s as important as (Lil Nas X) for everything that not only he represents, but also what he’s changing for the world ... it’s been quite a journey.”
Biral lives in Los Angeles, but still has roots in Vermont. He visits his family in South Burlington during the holidays, but also recently purchased a farm in Eden and hopes to start a cannabis cultivation operation with his two business partners.
His meteoric rise started in the halls of South Burlington High School, when his lifelong interest in music began to blossom — starting his own blog called Two Kids from Vermont with his friend, Josh Decatur, writing about what he was listening to and inviting others to join him on his artistic exploration.
Biral is classically trained on the piano, but after moving to Vermont in the seventh grade, he began taking lessons in jazz with Tom Cleary, a jazz pianist with the University of Vermont. Later, he began taking DJ lessons at The Lab, a music production school in downtown Burlington that has since closed.
He was eventually accepted into the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at NYU — an ultra-competitive program that accepted only 30 students at the time — where he met his creative partner, Baptiste.
“This really is everything that I’ve hoped for over the past few months and I’m extremely excited to be in (the program) ... so glad this is all becoming true,” he wrote on his blog at the time of his acceptance.
The duo’s first real success came with “Mo Bamba,” a song produced with rapper Sheck Wes that was uploaded to Soundcloud. The song blew up, going viral despite not being released by a professional label and to date has 130 million plays.
Since then, the duo has earned three songs at the number-one spot on the Billboard charts and five Grammy nominations.
“It still gives me goosebumps,” he said. “Kid Cudi specifically, when I was 14 ... I spent so much time in my life idolizing this person and wanting to be like this person and dreaming of the day to make music with this person. To actually realize that in person and experience it with, you know, the man, the myth, the legend in front of you ... it’s a dream come true.”
