South Burlington’s firefighters will play a new role in helping stop the spread of COVID-19.
In a press release Monday, Chief Terry Francis said his department was among the first to answer the call when the state asked in December for local agencies to help out by administering vaccines.
Within 24 hours, Francis wrote, 21 agencies said they were up for the challenge. That jumped to 48 troops in two days, accounting for more than 500 firefighters and EMTs.
Most of Francis’ department have undergone training, enabling them to provide the shots at vaccination points of distribution clinics via the Dept. of Health, which will be rolled out soon.
According to the release, Vermont is currently the only state to engage firefighters, first responders, healthcare professionals and the Vermont Medical Reserve Corps to administer vaccines statewide.
As of Monday 52,000 injections had been give to healthcare and emergency response workers. Up next will be those age 75 and older.
