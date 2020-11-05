Democrats Ginny Lyons, Kesha Ram, Michael Sirotkin and Thomas Chittenden, Democratic/Progressive Phil Baruth and Progressive/Democrat Christopher Pearson won seats in the Vermont Senate representing Chittenden County on Tuesday.
As expected, it was a big turnout in South Burlington. Of the city’s 16,480 registered voters, 12,820, or almost 78 percent, voted.
It was “the most we have had ever voting in South Burlington,” according to city clerk Donna Kinville.
Chittenden led the way in the voting, taking 8,231, or 14.73 percent, of those cast in South Burlington and he led the way in Chittenden County with 43,118, or 10.08 percent, of the votes cast.
This will be the first term in the Senate for Chittenden, a member of the South Burlington City Council and a descendent of the brother of Vermont’s first governor Thomas Ira Chittenden.
The top six vote-getters for Senate in South Burlington and in the county were the same, but with some variations among second through fourth place. The fifth highest vote total went to Baruth and sixth to Pearson in both the city and the whole county.
Lyons, for example, came in third of the six winners in South Burlington (6,891 votes) and second in the county (41,392 or 9.68 percent).
Baruth, Lyons, Pearson and Sirotkin were incumbents; the two open seats resulted when Tim Ashe and Debbie Ingram both stepped down to run for lieutenant governor.
They were knocked out of that race in the primary by winner Molly Gray.
Pearson was first elected to the Senate in 2016, when a spot opened after David Zuckerman decided to run for lieutenant governor.
The three of the four representatives to the state House of Representatives – Martin LaLonde, John Killacky and Maida F. Townsend – ran unopposed. The fourth incumbent Ann Pugh of the Chittenden 7-2 District beat challenger Steve Fisher with over 70 percent of the votes cast.
Chittenden said he was surprised and humbled by the numbers of votes he’d garnered.
He said he had worked very hard at campaigning doing sign waves, radio and newspaper ads.
“I credit the local newspapers the most. I ran ads in 13 local papers,” Chittenden said. “My name has some historical context, but I hope my track record at UVM, on the South Burlington City Council and at Green Mountain Transit Authority is part of it.”
Chittenden is a lecturer at UVM and is past chair of Green Mountain Transit.
