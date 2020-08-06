A 13-year-old South Burlington boy, who was critically injured in a car-bicycle accident near St. Michael’s College, is slowly beginning to recover.
Kaydyn Riley was admitted with serious head injuries to the intensive care unit at the University of Vermont Medical Center after the crash on College Parkway at about 8:40 p.m. July 23, officials said.
He was heavily sedated after admission to the hospital, but last week he finally started to come around, his mother, Melissa Riley, told The Other Paper.
Riley was later able to say his full name after doctors removed his breathing tube and they eventually said, “your son is going to live,” Melissa Riley said Tuesday.
Riley was moved out of ICU on Saturday and is starting physical therapy, she said. He will eventually go to a rehab faciality.
“I’m witnessing a real-life miracle,” she said.
Melissa Riley said her son has fractured facial bones and his right wrist is broken in two places. Other injuries include a broken collarbone.
She credits prayers with helping Riley and her out of the darkness, but more are still needed for his full recovery.
“There are more and more (people) pulling for him and the prayers really help,” Melissa Riley said as her voice started to crack. “Kaydyn is making strides.”
“There is an outpouring of support. I have prayer circles,” his mother said. “I owe everybody gratitude.”
Dad David is taking care of their 3-year-old daughter, Jaynee, at home.
Authorities credited Vermont State Trooper Nathaniel Quealy, who came across the scene less than two minutes after the crash, with providing critical early emergency first aid. Quealy was alone providing primary assistance until an ambulance could arrive to transport Riley, state police said.
Riley is going into the eighth grade at the Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School in South Burlington. He has been involved in the school chorus and sports, including Mini-Metro basketball, Dolphin Youth Football and lacrosse.
A GoFundMe Page with a goal of $20,000 has been established by a friend, Tara Cota, to help the family with medical costs and other expenses. An initial goal was $5,000, but that was quickly surpassed – in part with a $1,500 donation from the South Burlington Dolphin Football families. As of Tuesday morning more than $8,300 was raised.
“We still have so many people praying and of course more wouldn’t hurt, but I’m overwhelmed with gratitude for the amount of love, prayers & support our family, friends and strangers alike have given,” Melissa Riley said in a text message.
Tuttle Middle School Principal Karsten Schlenter said he has been working with the family to keep the school community updated on Riley’s condition.
Three nights after the crash a prayer vigil was held outside the UVM Medical Center for Riley. Mom Melissa said when she saw the crowd she left her son’s side to go outside to thank the supporters. She had seen a state trooper from the window and thought it might be Quealy, but by the time she got downstairs the trooper was gone.
The crash
“We need to thank the state trooper,” she said.
He was headed to the Cumberland Farms in Colchester from his home on Lime Kiln Road. Colchester Police said the teenager was not wearing a helmet when he rode into the intersection by passing through a red traffic control signal. He was wearing a reflective vest.
While the young rider owns a helmet, he sometimes opts not to wear it, his mother explained. She said she expects he will become a vocal advocate for wearing one, and she has heard many of his friends are now insisting on having their bicycle helmet on.
Colchester Police initially declined to release the name of the bicyclist.
Police identified the driver the day after the crash as Harold Cook, 66, of Burlington. Cook was westbound on College Parkway when the crash happened, police said.
Both westbound lanes of College Parkway were shut down for more than two hours as police tried to piece together the crash.
