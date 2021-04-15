Residents in the Burlington area are well acquainted with the F-35 fighter jets housed at Burlington International Airport, but it’s their quieter neighbors that are making waves in the world of aviation.
They’re a pair of half-plane, half-helicopter aircraft developed by South Burlington-based Beta Technologies. They’re entirely electric, can travel up to 170 mph with a 250-mile range, and can take off and land vertically.
Now, UPS has agreed to buy 10 of those aircraft, with the option to buy 150 more. It’s a deal that augurs well for the viability of electric aircraft, and local jobs.
“We’re combining simple, elegant design and advanced technology to create a reliable aircraft with zero operational emissions that will revolutionize how cargo moves,” Kyle Clark, CEO and founder of Beta, said in a statement.
The Beta machines fall under the category of aircraft called eVTOL, which refers to electric aircraft that can make vertical takeoffs and landings.
That feature is particularly attractive in the delivery and transport industries. With vertical takeoff and landing capabilities, Beta’s aircraft don’t have to depend on airports, like the planes UPS now uses for express delivery. That cuts down on transit time, and makes delivery easier in rural areas.
Read more at VTDigger.org (South Burlington-based tech company strikes landmark deal with UPS).
