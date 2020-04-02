Socially distant snow folk

After last week’s snowstorm, Lisa Perrin and her family in the Laurel Hill South neighborhood built two snowmen – exactly six feet apart. “We decided to represent the current need for social distancing in a fun way,” Perrin said.
Most Popular
Articles
- Judge dismisses superintendent’s argument of immunity
- Waterbury Record publishes its last issue
- Lamoille County educators take on a new mission
- Takeout food allowed to continue, but tourist businesses take a hit
- Waterbury: Some fees waived, Main Street on track
- Report: Glider that crashed lacked proper seat belts
- Two Lamoille girls named basketball all-stars
- Schools shut down for the rest of the school year
- Region, local agencies braces for virus impact
- Stowe area: Open, closed or in between
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local & Social
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
Connect With Us
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Signup For Our Newsletter
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.