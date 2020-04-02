Socially distant snow folk
Courtesy photo

After last week’s snowstorm, Lisa Perrin and her family in the Laurel Hill South neighborhood built two snowmen – exactly six feet apart. “We decided to represent the current need for social distancing in a fun way,” Perrin said.

Tags

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.