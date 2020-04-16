ANEW Place, formerly the Burlington Emergency Shelter, has long served a vulnerable population. And this fall, it took on a new role, helping manage the BTV Low-Barrier shelter.
Both centers provide meals, beds and tools to help area homeless get back on their feet. Locals have pitched in, making and sharing meals with the shelters’ residents.
Although COVID-19 may be altering some practices, there are still ways for volunteers to get involved.
Volunteering before COVID-19
Bobbe Pennington, of South Burlington, is a new member of the shelters’ board, but has lent a hand at ANEW Place for over two decades. She and her husband began volunteering with their church to make meals for ANEW Place. It was Pennington’s first time cooking for a group larger than 25 and she was grateful to have friends onboard.
“We would kind of take like, ‘I’ll do the main dish, you do the vegetables you do starch you do the dessert,’” she said.
But it took some practice.
Pennington had to take recipes she’d make for her family and multiply ingredients to make enough for 25 people or more.
“It was new and it was challenging,” she said. “And one of my concerns was always, ‘Are we taking enough?’”
In time, she found her rhythm and was able to make meals solo. And Pennington wasn’t alone. She helped coordinate people and groups from her church who wished to do the same.
About three times per year, members of her church pick a month and make 15-24 meals. Some, like Pennington, stay and enjoy the meal with the shelter residents.
“It’s really delightful to be able to have a meal with the guests and get to know some of their stories,” Pennington said. “[It’s a] really great way to kind of create a bridge with people that I may not ever get to know otherwise.”
Chris Lobel, of Charlotte, started volunteering for the shelters this winter. She had previously donated to the shelter and decided she wanted to try meal preparation.
“I just wanted to reach out and do something for the community,” Lobel said. “I saw it as a need.”
Lobel said she now tries to cook for the shelter every other week. She likes to make traditional home cooked meals like American Chop Suey or Shepherd’s Pie.
“It’s really rewarding and satisfying,” Lobel said.
She added there is a real sense of community at the shelter and she enjoys spending time with the residents.
Helping out during hard times
With the spread of COVID-19, things began to change at the shelter. At the end of March, those staying at the low-barrier shelter moved to a campground at Burlington’s North Beach.
There, they have been provided private campers to help prevent any possible spread of COVID-19.
People at ANEW Place remained in the shelter, but the most vulnerable moved to hotels and other living arrangements, according to ANEW Place Community Outreach Coordinator Ben Schnier.
Both shelters stopped accepting volunteer-made meals as a precaution. But Lobel still wanted to help. With the permission of the shelter, she purchased meals from La Villa Bistro, in Shelburne, to feed guests.
Lobel said it felt like a win-win. The meal provided food for the shelter guests and business to a local restaurant.
In the following days, shelters again changed protocol. Effective on Monday, April 13, all shelter meals were to be prepared in-house. Shelter Case Manager Brian Hofmann – a former sous-chef – is now overseeing meal preparation.
Burlington’s Rock Point School has donated the use of its commercial kitchen to facilitate the operation. Hofmann will make about 80 meals per day for people at ANEW Place and the BTV low-barrier shelter, Schnier said.
But the shelters still encourage volunteers to get involved. They are accepting donations to help fund meals. The shelters hope to provide meals in-house through May 31, Schnier said. So far, they have received $13,000 of their $15,000 goal.
The shelters will reevaluate their needs as the end of May draws nearer.
“We’re so grateful and impressed about how much the community has been wanting to support each other in a whole range of things including with our shelter,” Schnier said.
Getting involved again
When it’s safe, Pennington looks forward to cooking once more. She hopes others might take up the call as well.
“COVID-19 has had certainly a lot of disadvantages, but there’s also been some advantages too,” Pennington said. “Some of the really good work going on in the community has been brought to the forefront.”
As for advice to prospective volunteers? Pennington says it comes back to how she started.
Pennington would see homeless individuals holding up signs and wonder how she could best help them. She pondered whether giving them $1 was helpful or whether she might keep sandwiches on hand.
“I was always ripped apart by that, like, ‘I wish I can do more,’” she said.
When ANEW Place opened, and later when it teamed up with the BTV Emergency Shelter, it offered a way to minister to others who were struggling, she added.
“If you want to know where your money’s going, and if you want to really [find] a way to give, to help people break out of this cycle, this is it,” Pennington said.
And Pennington also advises volunteers to stay and share the meal with guests. Volunteers don’t have to stick around, in fact, Pennington used to drop off meals and leave. But one day, she and a member of her Bible study group stayed and ate with the guests.
“It was rewarding, insightful and wonderful conversations that we had with people,” She said. “It changed everything for me about staying and talking to people.”
Pennington encourages anyone who is interested in volunteering to learn more about ANEW Place and the low-barrier shelter on its website. Both shelters offer other volunteer opportunities such as aiding evening staff and helping with special projects.
“Those volunteer positions are super important in helping to run both of the shelters, but also to provide community and care to our guests,” Schnier said
Pennington says the work of ANEW Place is remarkable.
“It’s involved so many different people in the community, who have had the same opportunity of being able to fix food and deliver it and spend time with the guests,” she said. “I think that is probably one of the most remarkable ways that our community has of actually bridging the gap, so to speak, of recognizing our shared humanity.”