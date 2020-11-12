For those of you haven’t heard: There was an election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, its focal point being the bid for president.
While areas around the country have seen results beset with turmoil, in South Burlington things were relatively smooth and the results were known before midnight.
City clerk Donna Kinville said all the ballots — both early ballots and same day — were sent through tabulators by 9:30 p.m.
For the most part people were concerned about their vote and had made sure they knew how to do it correctly before Election Day, she said.
“I think this time most people were quite aware of what was going on and they felt strongly one way or the other. They want to make sure they voted,” Kinville said.
An informed South Burlington public for this election meant very few defective ballots, a remarkably small percentage of ballots were uncountable.
Kinville said about 100 ballots were defective, which is a very small percentage of the total vote. This was unlike August’s primary election when about 300 defective ballots could not be counted.
One thing that helped was a postcard Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos sent in August to everyone who was on a voter checklist. Because of that, a lot of people who had moved — and had a new polling place — updated their registration, Kinville said.
She also applauded South Burlington’s senior centers for stepping in to help inform their residents about the voting process.
This is something Kinville and her staff normally do, visiting the senior centers and spreading the word about the dos and don’ts of voting a week or so before an election — during normal, non-pandemic times.
COVID prohibited them from visiting the senior centers to talk about the balloting process. But Kinville felt the activity directors and support staff from senior centers came off the bench like champs, getting residents registered and helping them make sure their ballots were filled out correctly and enveloped properly.
“Those activity directors did quite a job working with their residents in our absence, making sure they could vote,” she said. “They went above and beyond what their duties were.”
Early birds
A remarkable number of South Burlington voters had their say before Election Day.
Of the city’s about 12,820 voters, around 10,300 voted before Tuesday.
So, on the big day only about 2,500 people voted in person.
Tuesday “was one for the record books,” the clerk said. The number of people who voted early was more than the total number of people who voted in the presidential election in 2016.
One of those voting on Tuesday was Kinville herself.
She said she always waits until Election Day to cast her ballot.
Kinville said even when she retires, she thinks she will still go to vote in person.
“I like the buzz of the polls on Election Day. You never know who you’re going to see when you walk in,” she said.
Although she doesn’t vote early herself, she doesn’t care whether other people vote early or on Election Day — as long as they do it.
