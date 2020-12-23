After ten years, construction of a new airplane taxiway at Burlington International Airport has finally finished. But with passenger traffic down by about 80 to 90 percent since March, take-off tastes bittersweet.
Nic Longo, Deputy Director of Aviation at BTV, said the South Burlington airport exceeded 700,000 outbound passengers in 2019 — a record high on trend with an increasing demand he’s witnessed over the years.
Today, the skies look a little emptier. “We’re not even close to that number this year,” said Longo.
According to the Transportation Security Administration, in December last year between 1.7 and 2.6 million people flew on airplanes per day nationwide. Despite the holiday season breathing down everyone’s throats, air travel this month dropped nationwide by at least 65 percent — Christmas and New Year pending.
Many frequent fliers to and from Vermont are staying home this season to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Gov. Phil Scott’s November executive order banned multi-household gatherings and required all non-essential travelers visiting the state to quarantine for 14 days, or 7 days with a negative test.
On Dec. 15, Scott extended the state of emergency until Jan. 15.
Longo hasn’t had to cancel any plans this holiday season, but like many, his Christmas day will include a virtual element.
“I’m lucky to have my parents in Grand Isle, but we’re still being very, very cautious. We’re having a Zoom Christmas this year,” said Longo. He also won’t see his brothers and cousins who usually fly in for the holidays.
“I told my kids, my staff, my team: this is temporary. It’s going to fly by,” he said — pun not intended.
South Burlington resident Ed Bonnyman had planned to visit his parents in North Carolina for the holidays but was forced to cancel.
“They have never met their first grandchild and I feel both betrayed and understanding,” said Bonnyman.
He said his household has taken transmission precautions throughout the pandemic, and while he understood the need for executive orders in March, he resents the current way mandates are being executed. “It is December and decisions like putting everyone under house arrest or closing in-dining for businesses should be made by the legislatures,” he said.
Hannah Katz, who works in South Burlington, feels like the sacrifice is worth it. She plans to see her family virtually on Christmas day. “My sisters live in Europe so sometimes we all travel to be together but sometimes we’re virtual anyways,” she said.
Although Massachusetts isn’t as far away, Katz’s parents canceled their trip to Vermont to visit her in-person.
“Stay home. It sucks. But we all need to make sacrifices as a larger community to be able to spend next holiday season together,” said Katz. “I’m upset and I think they’re completely necessary: we can feel and think both.”
Clearer skies ahead
Despite the low number of fliers, the decrease in destinations and the daily fear of being coughed on, Longo sees the new airport taxiway as a glimmer of hope.
“When I’m out there, standing on (the new taxiway) ... it’s like waking up on Christmas morning for me,” Longo admitted, laughing. “It looks like an asphalt road, but there’s so much more that I see.”
After 10 years in the making, he’s justified in his excitement — even over asphalt. “From public to general aviation, it brings a whole new level to the airport,” he said, listing heightened efficiency and safety as two major benefits from the new taxiway, dubbed Taxiway Golf.
The project cost about $35 million total and was funded in part by a Federal Aviation Administration grant.
As the coronavirus vaccine kicks off, health regulations relax and more people begin flying again, Longo expects business to pick up quickly.
“We have to keep reminding ourselves, this is a world-wide pandemic; we have a lot of support, and a lot of other small airports like BTV aren’t so lucky,” said Longo.
Fliers at BTV are required to wear masks at all times. The airport has also updated its tech to include a thermal scanner and an alert that takes a photo of anyone not wearing a mask. Even though health experts and the Center for Disease Control recommended against travel this holiday season, BTV expects to see fliers.
“We want everyone to travel safe. We have a job to do whether we have one airplane coming in a day or 1,000,” said Longo. “We as an airport need to and want to say thank you: there’s been a lot of changes and we want to thank all of Vermont for sticking with it. We’re going to get through this together.”
