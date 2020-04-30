Separate together

Every Friday afternoon, neighbors on Willowbrook Lane drag lawn chairs to a driveway – 6 feet apart – to distantly gather. The “Sanity Sircle,” as they are calling themselves, provides fresh air and friendship during this tough time.

 Courtesy photo

Tags

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.