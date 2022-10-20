Chittenden County Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale was honored last week by the Environmental Protection Agency with a 2022 Environmental Merit Award for her environmental justice leadership.
The ceremony included regional EPA director David Cash, other regional environmental administrators and other New England recipients. There were two awards given in the government category, one to Ram Hinsdale and the other to the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank.
In her remarks Ram Hinsdale thanked the EPA for its collaborative effort to get translated public health information to immigrant communities in Vermont during the pandemic and for helping to pass Vermont’s first environmental justice policy this past legislative session. She also added what it means to be recognized in a small, rural state.
“Vermont is often recognized for its environmental leadership, but not necessarily for leading on environmental justice. We have many disparities in who is impacted by natural disasters or faces a higher burden of environmental impact, but we do not always use the lens of environmental justice,” she said. “It means a lot to be recognized for over 15 years of work advancing environmental health and justice, and the work will continue for decades to come.”
More details about the awards can be found at bit.ly/3EFNiBz.
