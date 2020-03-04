South Burlington voters denied the school district’s proposal for an approximately $55.9 million budget for Fiscal Year 2021.
The measure failed by a margin of 4,711-3,561 votes.
Now the district has up to 30 days from the negative vote to present residents with a new proposal, according to school board clerk Bridget Burkhardt. In total, the district can have up to three negative votes before, per state statute, the FY21 budget is kept level with the last voter-approved budget.
“The only way to do that is to cut some programming,” Burkhardt said.
The budget would have been a 7.96% increase over the previous year’s budget. It would have accounted for an estimated 11.22% tax rate increase over the previous year’s budget.
Taxes for the owner of a home valued at $336,110 – without income sensitivity – would have been $5,993; a $605 increase over FY20. For the owner of a $231,356 condo – without income sensitivity – taxes would have totaled $4,125; a $416 increase over FY20.
The budget would have covered some big-ticket items like increases in healthcare and benefit expenses. It would have allowed for additional staff including: two additional classroom teachers at the Rick Marcotte Central School; one classroom teacher at Chamberlin School; a 0.2 Full-Time Equivalent in Orchard School’s guidance department; a 0.8 Full-Time Equivalent core teacher add at the high school; and a 0.10 district nurse liaison. The budget would have covered two campus safety positions to join the four existing Full-Time Equivalent campus safety workers in addressing safety needs at each of the district’s schools.
It would have covered facility stewardship needs across the district’s school buildings, with “minimal” investments in the middle and high schools.
Repayment of interest on pre-bond expenses for the new middle/high school and athletic complex proposal was also included in the proposed budget. The school established a line of credit for $350,000 to flesh out the new building proposal, including financial advisors, designs by Dore & Whittier Architects, an independent cost estimate by PC Construction Company as well as a communications group, according to Superintendent David Young. That amount was not included in the FY20 budget.
The FY21 budget called for $9,800 to be paid on interest on the credit however, Young explained, if the new building proposal had passed the district could have repaid the credit using the bond. The $9,800 set aside in the FY21 budget would have then been absorbed into the General Fund.