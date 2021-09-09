At a recent South Burlington school board meeting, multiple residents criticized the district’s handling of an incident last spring when a teacher suggested hanging an object resembling a noose from the school’s Black Lives Matter flag. While residents questioned the incident’s handling, they further emphasized the reverberating pain shouldered by the student who reported it, the school and the community at large.

The teacher’s remarks came to light after school board member Travia Childs posted about it on social media last month.

“When a child is allowed to be demeaned, it echoes through the halls, the heart and the soul of the school,” Christine Gaynor-Patterson said at the Sept. 1 meeting. She moved to South Burlington for the school system, she said, but feels “rocked” after hearing about the teacher’s remarks. She added that this is likely not an isolated incident, but simply one that has reached administrator’s ears.

An investigation last March found that Stephen Barner, former South Burlington High School supervisor for the business and technology department, suggested during a robotics class that one of the students’ 3-D printed objects resembling a noose should be hung from the Black Lives Matter flag. Recent graduate Jeremiah Childs allegedly texted his mom, Travia Childs, what happened in class, and she immediately reported it to assistant principal Lissa McDonald.

A week-long investigation, during which Barner is said to have quickly admitted to the remark, found that he and another unnamed student had violated two sections of the district’s prevention of harassment, hazing and bullying of students policy. Barner submitted a letter of resignation while on leave, days before the investigation’s verdict, then returned to class and continued teaching for three more months.

“It makes me wonder about who else has been harmed, what other teachers were allowed to perform this kind of behavior of racial harassment or veiled threats, what other white children were taught by people in positions of power to be bystanders to such violence, and who else left your buildings (feeling) the way that this young man did, and who else is feeling that way right now,” Gaynor-Patterson told board members.

South Burlington resident Tonia Karnedy expressed similar shock, especially at what she called the “extreme” nature of Barner’s remark. If he had said something different, equally frightening and threatening but to a white student, Karnedy said she doesn’t think the teacher would have been allowed to return to the classroom.

She further criticized the administration’s decision to return Barner at the expense of Jeremiah Childs, who had to create a “safety plan” and dropped the class.

Nancy Hellen, a former employee of the school district and a parent of two South Burlington High School graduates, echoed Karnedy’s concerns. “To me it feels like it should be the person who does the harm that is the one that would be moved from such a situation,” Hellen said.

In response, school board chair Bridget Burkhardt apologized to the Childs family before addressing the residents’ comments and other questions community members have posed in the fallout.

“Dr. Childs and her son have a right to be angry about the comments that were made in Jeremiah’s classroom. I think any one of us who has a child would be angry if we believe they were impacted by some form of negativity created by adults we are trusting to guide and teach them,” Burkhardt said.

She clarified that Barner admitted to suggesting hanging the object resembling a noose from the school’s Black Lives Matter flag, but neither he nor the other unnamed student involved mentioned hanging a person.

“What the teacher allegedly said was in no way appropriate, but he did not threaten anyone or joke about hanging anyone,” Burkhardt said. “I have no doubt that Dr. Childs and Jeremiah construed the teachers meaning as threatening, but the nuance with respect to what was said, is important.”

She added that administrators are “understandably frustrated” at being criticized in the community and on social media for mishandling the situation despite having followed procedure and given support to the student.

A district press release published Aug. 26, hours after Childs’ social media posts, stated that superintendent David Young issued consequences and returned Barner to the classroom with support of high school principal Patrick Burke.

Childs, however, has argued that Burke did not support Barner’s return.

Burke declined requests for comment, directing questions to Young, but Burkhardt addressed the principal’s role at the recent meeting.

“He’s not trying to shirk responsibility. He is not trying to disagree with David’s decision, he was simply saying, ‘This was David’s decision’,” Burkhardt said, adding that Burke did not comment on the “appropriateness” of the discipline in the case, but stated that determination of consequences is up to the superintendent per district policy.

Barner did not have a disciplinary record, nor a history of reported problematic behavior, she said, adding that “this was the first offense, albeit an egregious one.” She said if Young had fired Barner and he had appealed, an arbitrator would have likely ruled in favor of the district, “which could mean that the teacher ends up facing no discipline at all.”

The district continues to keep private the details of the consequences Barner faced — not even Burkhardt knows the details, she said in an interview in late August — but Burkhardt noted at the meeting that they will have a “lasting financial impact.”

Barner earned $102,204 in the 2020-21 school year, per his contracted salary agreement with the South Burlington Educator’s Association and the district, according to director of operations and finance Gary Marckres. Barner’s final paycheck from the district was issued June 4, meaning he was not issued severance outside of the usual retirement, Marckres confirmed.

In July, four months after Barner made the classroom remarks, the school board launched an inspection of how the administration handled it. However, just before the investigator released their findings, they withdrew citing a conflict of interest.

Burkhardt noted the district’s legal counsel has tentatively landed on a new investigator who, if hired, would provide a report within the next few weeks.