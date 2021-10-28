Transportation officials say a new detour should help drivers avoid significant delays along Route 7 and Shelburne Street between Flynn Avenue and Howard Street due to the Shelburne Street roundabout construction project.
The detour diverts traffic to Flynn Avenue, Pine Street and Howard Street back to St. Paul Street back to Route 7 or South Willard Street. Route 7 and Shelburne Street will remain open to local traffic in both directions but use of the detour is encouraged.
Ledge blasting began Oct. 27 between Adams Court and Marion Street, causing traffic stoppages three times a day between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The project features a roundabout at the intersection of US Route 7 (South Willard Street), Shelburne Street, Ledge Road and Locust Street. The project also includes a left turn lane onto Ledge Road, new pedestrian and bicycle facilities, improved signage, street lighting, drainage, stormwater runoff treatment, and relocating utility lines underground.
Construction continues through July 2023.
