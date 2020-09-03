Rice Memorial High School will start the school year with more than 330 students for four days a week of in-person instruction starting Sept. 8.
Adjustments have been made to ensure Rice is operating in compliance with state safety guidelines.
Movement in the building will be limited from eight, 40-minute periods per day to four, 80-minute periods.
All classes will be livestreamed and recorded to accommodate students who choose to work from home or must do so because of illness or quarantine requirements.
A release from the school said the goal is to maintain the structure of a typical school day — and interaction with teachers and classmates.
Students and teachers will work remotely on Wednesdays to allow for deep-cleaning and sanitizing.
Desks will be 6 feet apart. The gym, art room, music room and cafeteria will be used as classroom space and the schools heating and cooling system has been updated to meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention air flow and filtration standards.
After school activities, like athletics, will continue with social distancing and safety protocols.
For more details visit rmhsvt.org/rices-covid-response.
