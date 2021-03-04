Along with February report cards, South Burlington elementary school principals sent a letter asking families to accept the reality that it is unlikely kids will catch up to academic benchmarks by June.
The letter encourages families to recognize their children’s resiliency as they learned to navigate grief, anxiety and social separation over the last year, rather than focus on “arbitrary benchmarks.”
“Some of our report card standards are not applicable to the teaching and learning that has happened this school year, and this varies across classrooms,” the principals wrote.
If a skill has not been taught or assessed yet, report cards will be marked “N/A,” for non-applicable, according to the letter.
But the principals do not plan to alter benchmarks or change report cards in consideration of last year’s school closures or how today’s in-person school week is shortened and, in some cases, fully remote.
“We’re not changing report cards to match the pandemic,” said Kathleen Kilbourne, principal at Rick Marcotte Central School and one of the letter’s authors. She joined Holly Rouelle, principal of Gertrude Chamberlain School, and Mark Trifilio, principal at Orchard School, to compose the letter in a joint effort.
Kilbourne cautions folks to consider what is being measured. “There are so many life skills not on the report card,” she said.
When families have asked her how the school will catch kids up by June, her honest answer is she cannot — not in three months.
But her job as an educator goes beyond fractions and physics. It is also her responsibility to meet kids where they’re at and to nurture their growth.
“I want to help kids understand where they are, to find their strengths, and to help them use their strengths to advocate for themselves,” said Kilbourne.
Although the officials acknowledged that not changing benchmarks will likely cause some worry, they added that much of student learning during the pandemic has stretched beyond traditional academics.
“We want to be here for your children and take advantage of every moment of learning that we have … not to ‘catch them up’ because the reality is that the typical school learning trajectory has been disrupted,” the principals wrote in the letter.
Beyond traditional lessons, the school leaders argued that students have learned life skills: “They have learned to socially distance and how to connect with loved ones through phones and computers. They have learned how to stay home and explore their own backyards. They have learned how to cope with the sadness of not seeing their family and friends, and for some, how to grieve the death of a loved one.”
According to the letter, in many cases schools have prioritized teaching math and literacy over social studies and science, given time constraints.
A little extra help
For students who need academic support but don’t fall under the umbrella of special education, the elementary schools employ reading and math interventionists who act as one of multiple layers of support for students during the day.
These students are identified through assessment as not meeting academic standards.
In person, interventionists help students during class. On remote days, they often check in after morning meetings or throughout the day.
At Gertrude Chamberlain School, kids enrolled in the district’s School’s Out program are automatically included in after-school academic support.
In non-pandemic times, Rouelle explained, the support program usually combines different grade levels, offering snacks and outdoor rec time as well. Since kids are not allowed to mix with other age groups or students outside of their pod due to state health guidance, the after-school support program looks a little different this year.
Five teachers have volunteered to staff the program this year — the most it’s ever had, said Rouelle.
Guidance counselors, behavior specialists and a school-based Howard Center clinician add additional layers of support for students in need of academic and social-emotional support at district schools.
Katrina Martin, a private academic coach and tutor, works with students in South Burlington and across Chittenden county. She’s seen an increase in families seeking academic support for students over the last year, mainly because of COVID-19.
“At the beginning of the pandemic, I did get that, ‘Oh my gosh, what’s going to happen with school? We need extra support,’ from clients,” Martin said. She ended up hiring additional tutors for her business, Katrina Dreamer Tutoring, and now offers fully remote tutoring.
Since this fall, her call volume hasn’t increased much, but she has noticed more kids feeling down and missing their friends.
One of Martin’s areas of expertise is in Orton-Gillingham, a teaching approach created specifically to support dyslexic students with reading disabilities.
“For a lot of us, reading feels like swimming in water,” said Martin. “These kids need something a little different.”
Martin also weaves mindfulness and social-emotional support into her tutoring, often starting lessons with a wellness check-in depending on the student.
The day after Vermont schools shut down in March 2020, South Burlington parent Amanda Gerlack called Martin. Like many others in the state, she wasn’t sure how COVID-19 might affect the future of school, but she feared an earthquake in her son’s learning trajectory.
Since working with Martin, Gerlack’s son “feels more empowered, more confident,” she said.
That’s one of Martin’s biggest values — to help kids, not just with academics, but to feel more comfortable and successful with school.
“As someone with anxiety, I know how that can be present no matter how many tools I have,” said Martin.
Social-emotional wellness is a high priority for Kilbourne as well, and something the school district elementary principals emphasized in their letter to families.
“We’re really trying to help children identify and self-advocate for their own self-care,” she said. “I think it’s OK for grown-ups to say, ‘This is hard, this is different,’ and create a space to have those dialogues so we can move forward.”
Governor’s recovery plan
At a press conference Feb. 26, Gov. Phil Scott announced a state-wide education recovery plan, naming social-emotional wellness and mental health as a priority focus area.
According to a survey released last Friday, of students in five Vermont towns, 70 percent reported that their anxiety/worry, mood or loneliness has grown “a little” or “a lot” worse during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thirty-eight percent of youth reported that they felt difficulties were piling up, “so high that they could not overcome them sometimes or often in the past month.”
The education recovery plan states that schools should not attempt to catch students up, but instead focus on student wellness, engagement and academic success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.