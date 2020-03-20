For those in recovery, community is important. So, what are recovery groups to do when pandemic COVID-19 effectively halts social gatherings?
At Turning Point Center of Chittenden County – an organization that provides support for those in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction – groups are turning to the web and phones to hold meetings.
“It's absolutely a challenging time because one of the antidotes to addiction is community,” said Turning Point’s Executive Director Gary De Carolis. “And not to be able to be in physical community with people is difficult. It’s a very tough time.”
But aside from some inevitable technical glitches during the initial transition, people seem to be as satisfied “as one can be” with the online meetings, he said.
The center will be closed through Tuesday, March 31, but information on remote recovery group meetings is available on its website and Facebook page. De Carolis said interested individuals should turn to those sites for the latest information on the Center.
Staff members are also available for phone calls from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at 802-861-3150 as well as by email. While the center serves Chittenden County residents, De Carolis said staff won’t turn callers from other counties away.
“It's a very tough time and we're trying everything we can to keep people connected, in lieu of actually meeting together,” De Carolis said.
He added it’s the first time the center has had to operate remotely. Turning Point Center usually operates every day of the year.
“We're never closed,” De Carolis said. “To come into the center, and to have nobody here but me is extremely unusual, and it's terrible.”
He hopes those in recovery will stay connected.
“I would encourage anyone to reach out and not try to do this by themselves use the phone, use the computer,” De Carolis said. “Even just getting out and taking a walk in the fresh air is a good thing. Try to do whatever it takes to stay safe and get support.”