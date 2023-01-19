The Chittenden County Public Safety Authority (CCPSA), and its efforts to create a regional emergency dispatch, are now in limbo after Colchester told the board they would not be contributing financially this year.
Now, with questions over whether the entity will be able to get a regional operation up and running, the city of South Burlington is mulling whether to continue regional efforts in-house.
“Whether it’s through CCPSA, or just our expert dispatchers providing regional support, we are exploring all of those models with all of our partners,” Jessie Baker, South Burlington’s city manager, said.
Colchester, a partner of the public safety authority since its inception in 2018, failed to authorize the annual funding for the municipal entity in November.
“This was not intended to be a dismissal of the vision of regional dispatch,” Pam Loranger, chair of the Colchester Selectboard, said in a memo to the group. “Rather, it was due to the increased cost which represented a 28 percent increase in our dispatch budget in a year where we are facing unprecedented cost increases due to inflation.”
The authority had requested an additional $463,000 from Burlington, $235,000 from South Burlington, $206,000 from Colchester, $114,000 from Winooski and $128,000 from Williston.
The financial trouble is a familiar one for municipalities involved in the effort: Attempting to generate the capital costs for a regional center, while maintaining their own local dispatch, is a heavy lift for towns relying mainly on property taxes.
Burlington has also indicated that it may not be able to contribute financially to the Chittenden County Public Safety Authority.
“CCPSA was trying to get to a standalone regional dispatch center, which required a fair amount of initial capital investment, and which is really the financial hang up — how do you build a whole new system while you’re continuing to operate systems,” Baker said. “You can’t just shut down dispatch for three months while you build a new dispatch center.”
The issue has been considered for decades, but efforts to create a regional dispatch have been under way since at least 2016, when a joint survey committee with representatives from Burlington, Colchester, Essex, Milton, Shelburne, South Burlington, Williston and Winooski conducted a study that “focused on the implementation of studies completed in 1995 and 2000, both of which determined that regional public safety dispatch was possible and desirable,” according to the Chittenden Regional Planning Commission.
The public safety authority was formally launched in 2018 when voters in Burlington, Colchester, Milton, South Burlington, Williston and Winooski all passed the ballot item. It did not pass in Shelburne.
Now, only Burlington, South Burlington, Winooski and Williston remain financially contributing members of the entity.
However, South Burlington officials are committed to regional efforts — even if it begins within its own dispatch and “moves more incrementally” with more than one municipal partner, Baker said during the Chittenden County Public Safety Authority’s Dec. 19 meeting.
“If we are going to take a more incremental approach to providing regional services, the first step of that increment we believe we can provide locally in South Burlington through our existing center,” Baker told the newspaper in an interview. “The plan is to continue our excellent services to South Burlington residents ... and then work with our partners to see who may be interested in in joining us at some point in the future.”
The authority’s board will “not dissolve at this point,” she said. “We are staying connected to one another in the hopes of future plans.”
The entity still has $757,000 in federal money in reserve that has been awarded but not drawn, according to Steven Locke, chair of the Chittenden County Public Safety Authority and South Burlington’s fire chief.
“We have another year or so before we have to finalize, really spending that money,” he said.
Meanwhile, $252,000 in state money was used to purchase equipment. The regional dispatch authority has asked the state to “transfer ownership of that equipment to the city of South Burlington and the city of Burlington to share, and we are awaiting that answer,” he added.
South Burlington’s dispatch is fully staffed, according to police chief Shawn Burke, but still does not reach the city’s goal of having two people on 24/7.
“There’s several hours a day where there’s only one person in our center — but we’ve got we’ve got an eye on two pitches: Does regional actually come to fruition? Or are we doing more of a different arrangement with or without partner agencies here in the city of South Burlington?” Burke said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.